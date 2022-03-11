“Header bidding” allows publishers, such as news providers, to offer ad space to multiple ad exchanges and networks simultaneously, potentially generating more ad revenue.

The Jedi Blue agreement enables Meta, via its Meta Audience Network, to participate in Google’s Open Bidding program, which is a rival to header bidding.

“A competing technology to Google’s Open Bidding may have been targeted with the aim to weaken it and exclude it from the market for displaying ads on publisher websites and apps,” E.U. antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

While one angle of the E.U. investigation focuses on the deal, another looks at whether Google abuses its dominance; Facebook could be off the hook if this is found to be the case.

“This is a publicly documented, pro-competitive agreement that enables Facebook Audience Network (FAN) to participate in our Open Bidding program, along with dozens of other companies,” Google said in response to the investigations.

“Meta’s non-exclusive bidding agreement with Google and the similar agreements we have with other bidding platforms, have helped to increase competition for ad placements,” Meta said in a statement.

Google — which has been hit with more than $8.8 billion in E.U. antitrust fines in the past decade — and Facebook are both being investigated by the bloc’s executive over other issues and could face fines of as much as 10 percent of their global turnover for breaching its rules.

Britain’s antitrust authority is also investigating the ad deal, and the E.U. competition watchdog said it intends to cooperate closely with its British counterpart.

Texas and 15 other U.S. states have alleged in an antitrust complaint against Google that the deal with Facebook was struck as part of its effort to counter header bidding, which publishers wanted to use to make more money from advertising on their websites.

— Reuters

FedEx contractors demand higher pay

FedEx delivery contractors are demanding higher pay and changes to operations, stung by rising costs and a drop in compensation for the most recent holiday season.

Payments to the small companies that deliver packages for FedEx’s Ground unit were 20 percent higher during the 2020 peak season than last year, according to a petition signed by more than 800 of the operation’s roughly 6,000 contractors.

“In some markets, we have delivered more in 2021 but we made far less money,” said the petition, which was reviewed by Bloomberg News. “Making less money for adding more drivers and trucks is not an acceptable business practice.”

The decline was largely because contractors last season didn’t hit the thresholds necessary to get the extra fees they usually receive, after FedEx set targets too high, according to the petition. It also said that staffing shortages at sorting hubs delayed loading and that volume predictions by the courier’s new software system were often incorrect.

The petition is the first concerted effort by contractors to demand concessions from FedEx. The move follows changes over the last two years, such as a shift to seven-day service, that have squeezed contractor profits.

“As our industry undergoes new and unprecedented challenges brought on by the explosive growth of e-commerce and rapidly shifting market dynamics, we remain committed to collaborating with service providers to create opportunities for success,” FedEx said.

— Bloomberg News

U.S. consumer sentiment tumbled in early March to the lowest level since 2011, and year-ahead inflation expectations rose to a four-decade high in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The University of Michigan's sentiment index dropped to 59.7, from 62.8 in February, data released Friday showed. The median estimate of economists in a Bloomberg survey called for a reading of 61. Consumers expect prices to rise 5.4 percent over the next year, the highest reading since 1981, according to the data.

Discovery shareholders voted Friday to approve the media company's $43 billion merger with WarnerMedia, moving the deal one step closer to completion. Shareholders approved various measures, such as charter amendments and a share issuance proposal, related to the transaction. They also supported golden-parachute payments to executives in case the transaction fails to close.