Washington froze the Appellate Body, which acts as a supreme court for international trade, by blocking appointments for more than two years. Two of the body’s three members came to the end of their terms in December, leaving it unable to issue rulings.

AD

Lower-level three-person WTO “panels” will still advise on trade disputes, but such cases could be left in limbo without an appeals mechanism.

AD

The E.U. previously teamed up with Norway and Canada to form a separate appeals body that could resolve disputes.

The other countries that signed up Friday are Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, South Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, Panama, Singapore, Switzerland and Uruguay.

While the United States is outside the group, President Trump, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, vowed “very dramatic” action for the Geneva-based WTO.

WTO Director General Roberto Azevêdo did not address the temporary appeals system in a news conference in Davos on Friday but said WTO members meeting there had discussed the tasks ahead.

AD

— Reuters

RETAIL

Walmart tests higher wages in 500 stores

Walmart is testing out a higher minimum starting wage for certain jobs in hundreds of stores as part of a broader overhaul of roles and responsibilities across its massive U.S. workforce.

AD

In the 500 or so stores that have introduced the retailer’s new operating model, dubbed “Great Workplace,” some employees in the fresh, front-end and replenishment areas will see their hourly pay rise from $11 an hour to $12, Walmart spokeswoman Jami Lamontagne said. Those roles, which Walmart has reclassified as “team associates,” include cashiers, shelf stockers and deli workers.

The wage hike is a test, Lamontagne said, and right now the company has no plans to raise its minimum starting wage across the board for its 1.5 million U.S. employees, the biggest private workforce in the nation. The redefined roles carry more responsibility, Walmart has said, which justifies the higher compensation. Still, the move could be the company’s first step toward boosting its starting pay, which it last raised in 2018.

AD

“We are really excited about our test that further empowers our associates to take care of customers,” said Drew Holler, Walmart’s senior vice president of associate experience.

AD

After weathering years of criticism from labor activists, Walmart has made a slew of improvements to its wages and benefits in recent years. Since 2015 it has lifted starting pay three times, instituted a more generous parental-leave policy, offered college tuition for $1 a day and even relaxed its dress code to let workers wear jeans. On Thursday, Walmart and Tivity Health rolled out a program that lets employees use 9,000 fitness centers nationwide for as little as $9 per paycheck.

— Bloomberg News

AD

Also in Business

The Rust Belt states that narrowly helped deliver Donald Trump's presidential victory lost manufacturing jobs in 2019 amid trade wars and a strong dollar, even as their labor markets held up more broadly, data showed Friday. Pennsylvania recorded a drop of about 5,700 factory positions, while Wisconsin lost 4,100 and Michigan was down 5,300, though overall employment increased in those states, according to the Labor Department. National numbers released this month showed that the United States added 46,000 manufacturing jobs in 2019.

Intel's shares hit a nearly two-decade high Friday after cloud-computing demand fired up the chipmaker's data center business and allayed concerns of market-share loss to rival AMD, lifting stocks across the sector. Revenue at Intel's data center business jumped 19 percent and sales to cloud-computing providers surged 48 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter.