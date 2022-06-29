E.U. countries endorse push to eliminate vehicle carbon emissions by 2035

Placeholder while article actions load

E.U. countries support car emissions plan Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight European Union countries endorsed a push to eliminate carbon emissions from new cars by 2035, effectively heralding the end of the era of the internal combustion engine. Environment ministers struck a deal on the proposal after Italy, home to Ferrari and Automobili Lamborghini, gave up demands for a five-year delay in the E.U.’s plan for automakers to clean up their fleet. Italian Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani told his counterparts on Tuesday he was “satisfied” with a compromise proposed by Germany that could enable the use of carbon-neutral fuels after 2035.

The agreement defines member states’ negotiating stance for further talks with the E.U. Parliament and the European Commission on the final shape of the bloc’s “Fit for 55” landmark greenhouse gas-reduction package. With E.U. lawmakers already in favor of giving up fossil fuels in the auto industry, it’s highly likely that most carmakers will have to shift to producing electric models in little more than a decade.

“I have full confidence that the European car industry can manage,” Frans Timmermans, the commission’s executive vice president, told the ministers as talks were drawing to a close in Brussels on Wednesday.

— Bloomberg News

Revision shows GDP dropped in 1st quarter

The U.S. economy shrank at a 1.6 percent annual pace in the first three months of the year, the government reported Wednesday, a slight downgrade from its previous estimate for the January-March quarter.

It was the first drop in gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic output — since the second quarter of 2020, in the depths of the covid-19 recession, and followed a strong 6.9 percent expansion in the final three months of 2021. Inflation is running at 40-year highs, and consumer confidence is sinking.

Last month, the Commerce Department had pegged ­first-quarter GDP growth at 1.5 percent. But on its third and final estimate Wednesday the department said consumer spending — which accounts for about two-thirds of economic output — was substantially weaker than it had calculated earlier, growing at a 1.8 percent annual pace instead of the 3.1 percent it estimated in May.

— Associated Press



First Solar has decided against building a new factory in the United States, citing uncertainty regarding trade policy and tax incentives. The biggest U.S. solar manufacturer is still planning a manufacturing facility in either Europe or India, and chief executive Mark Widmar expects to make a final decision within 90 days. That would come after the company completes a third U.S. plant next year in Ohio and its first factory in India in the second half of 2023.



H&M reported second-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ estimates as shoppers snapped up its low-cost clothing to replenish post-covid wardrobes. Pretax profit at the Swedish retailer rose by a third to 4.78 billion kronor ($470 million) in the three months through May, the company said Wednesday. Analysts had expected 3.98 billion kronor.

— From news reports

