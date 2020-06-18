Nearly 140 countries are involved in the talks organized by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on the first major rewrite of global tax rules in a generation to bring them up to date for the digital era.

“A trade war, especially at this point in time, where the world economy is going through a historical downturn, would hurt the economy, jobs and confidence even further,” OECD Secretary General Ángel Gurría said, urging all sides to reach a deal.

The talks aim to reach agreement by the end of 2020, but that deadline is now slipping out of reach with Washington’s latest move and the U.S. presidential election in November.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said France, Britain, Italy and Spain had jointly responded Thursday to a letter from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announcing the pullout.

“This letter is a provocation. It’s a provocation towards all the partners at the OECD when we were centimeters away from a deal on the taxation of digital giants,” Le Maire told the France Inter radio channel.

— Reuters

RACIAL INEQUALITY

Colgate reviews name of Chinese brand

Colgate-Palmolive on Thursday said it was working to review and evolve its Chinese toothpaste brand, Darlie, the latest in a string of brand reassessments amid a U.S. debate on racial inequality.

Darlie is a popular Chinese brand owned by Colgate and its joint venture partner, Hawley & Hazel. Its package features a smiling man in a top hat. It used to be called Darkie and featured a man in blackface.

Its Chinese name still translates to “black person toothpaste.”

The move comes as Corporate America reacts to weeks of protests over racial injustice and police brutality sparked by the death in May of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

“For more than 35 years, we have been working together to evolve the brand, including substantial changes to the name, logo and packaging. We are currently working with our partner to review and further evolve all aspects of the brand, including the brand name,” a Colgate spokesman told Reuters in an email.

Colgate’s statement to Reuters followed news on Wednesday that PepsiCo was dropping its Aunt Jemima logo, prompting peers to initiate reviews of other food brands featuring black characters, including Uncle Ben’s rice and Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost 95,000 Jeep Cherokees worldwide because a transmission problem can cause the small SUVs to lose power unexpectedly. Also, when drivers shift into park, the transmissions may not go there, increasing the risk of a rollaway crash. The recall covers certain Cherokees from the 2014 through 2017 model years and includes about 2,700 replacement parts. Most of the SUVs are in the United States and Canada.

Superheroes have swarmed comic-book stores, movie theaters and TV. Now they are coming for podcasts. AT&T's Warner Bros. will produce a slate of original scripted podcasts based on DC Comics, the home of Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, the company announced Thursday. Spotify Technology, the world's largest paid audio service, will get first crack at distributing them under a multiyear deal between the two businesses. The companies did not disclose what shows they would release, or timing.

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases current account trade deficit for the first quarter.

10 a.m.: Labor Department releases May report on state unemployment rates.

