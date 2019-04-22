ECONOMY

Existing-home sales dropped in March

Sales of existing U.S. homes fell in March after a huge gain the previous month, held back partly by a sharp slowdown among the most expensive properties.

The National Association of Realtors said Monday that home sales fell 4.9 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.21 million, down from 5.48 million in February. The drop followed an 11.2 percent gain the previous month, the largest in more than three years.

Home sales are struggling to rebound after slumping in the second half of last year, when a jump in mortgage rates to nearly 5 percent discouraged many would-be buyers.

Most analysts expect sales to rebound in the coming months. Borrowing costs have since fallen back to an average of 4.2 percent on a 30-year fixed mortgage. And solid hiring is pushing employers to pay higher wages.

Sales increased slightly among midpriced homes but fell sharply among homes priced at $1 million or more. Properties valued at $100,000 or less, mostly condos, also saw a drop in sales, though that reflects a lack of available homes at that price point. The slowdown among higher-priced homes is due to weaker demand.

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft workers join China-GitHub debate

A group of Microsoft employees is calling on the company to support a rare online protest from Chinese technology workers spawned on GitHub, the software code-sharing site Microsoft owns.

In March, Chinese computer programmers took to GitHub to complain about long work hours, a flash point for the country’s tech giants and start-ups. The protests were posted on a “repository,” a collaborative online tool, called 996.ICU. That’s shorthand for working 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week and ending up in the intensive care unit.

The 996. ICU campaign went viral, creating a flurry of activity in China’s tech companies and an unusual open protest in the country. The repository was then quickly blocked on Chinese websites. Microsoft employees are asking that it remain open, according to a letter published Monday on GitHub.

“We have to come together across national boundaries to ensure just working conditions for everyone around the globe,” the letter reads. The letter does not list the employees names but says it is signed by 30 tech workers.

Also in Business

Kraft Heinz named Miguel Patricio as its next chief executive on Monday, hoping the 30-year marketing veteran will revitalize brands such as Planters nuts and Oscar Mayer bacon at one of the world's largest packaged food companies. Patricio, 52, a native of Portugal, will take over the top job in July after two decades at Anheuser-Busch InBev, where he rose to become the company's global head of marketing, building sales of beer brands Corona, Budweiser and others. He succeeds Bernardo Hees, 49, who was made CEO in 2015 when Kraft Foods and H.J. Heinz merged.

Wegmans will eliminate single-use plastic grocery bags at its New York state stores by year's end — just before a state ban takes effect, the company said Monday. The Rochester, N.Y.-based grocer also said it will work to reduce the usage of single-use bags, straws and other plastic items at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts. Grocers in New York state will have to eliminate the plastic shopping bag when the state's ban takes effect in March. California and Hawaii already ban the bags, which are a major source of plastic pollution on land and in water.

DouYu International Holdings, a Chinese video-game live-streaming platform, has filed for an American IPO as it seeks to win market share among members of the country's younger generation who love to splurge on virtual gifts for their favorite streamers. DouYu, backed by Tencent Holdings, seeks to list its U.S. depository shares on the NYSE under the ticker "DOYU." It plans to invest in esports content, R&D and marketing. The platform reported 2018 net revenue of $531.5 million, with a net loss $127.4 million. Revenue growth is heavily dependent on paying users.

Coming today

10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases new-home sales for March.

Earnings: Coca-Cola, Twitter.