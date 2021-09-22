Sales fell 1.5 percent from August last year. As of last month, sales were running 16 percent higher this year than in the same stretch of 2020, before a surge in sales as the market bounced back from a slowdown at the start of the pandemic.
Home prices continued to climb last month, though at a less torrid pace. The median home price rose to $356,700, up 14.9 percent from August 2020.
Rising home prices remain a significant hurdle for many aspiring homeowners. Last month, first-time buyers accounted for only 29 percent of home sales, the lowest share since January 2019.
— Associated Press
GAMING
Epic blasts Apple over 'Fortnite' app
Apple has blacklisted “Fortnite” from the iPhone maker’s popular App Store for several years, until all the court appeals are done, Epic Games chief executive Tim Sweeney said Wednesday.
Epic Games’ opening brief in its appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit is due Dec. 12, according to a court filing, and Apple’s reply is due by Jan. 20, 2022. The full appeal process could take years.
Sweeney took to Twitter on Wednesday, calling out Apple’s move and said his company will continue to fight the tech giant.
“This is another extraordinary anticompetitive move by Apple, demonstrating their power to reshape markets and choose winners and losers,” Sweeney said on Twitter.
The two companies have been locked in a legal dispute since August of last year, when the game maker tried to get around Apple’s 30 percent fee on some in-app purchases on the App Store by launching its own in-app payment system.
Apple confirmed the authenticity of the letter that Sweeney shared but declined to comment further.
— Reuters
RIDE HAILING
Uber will back drivers in abortion lawsuits
Uber will defend its drivers against lawsuits if other states approve abortion restrictions similar to the law passed in Texas this summer, chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi to Bloomberg TV on Wednesday.
“We don’t think drivers should be sued by private clients; we think that’s unprecedented — it’s wrong,” he said. “If it happens in another state, we’re going to stand behind drivers just like we did in Texas.”
Uber and its rival Lyft have said they would cover legal expenses for drivers who face lawsuits for helping women access abortions. Other companies, including Bumble, and Match Group’s CEO, are providing relief funds for employees who would be impacted by the Texas law.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
General Motors on Wednesday named David Strickland, the former top U.S. auto-safety official who now serves as a senior U.S. Senate aide, its regulatory affairs chief as the largest American automaker expands its electric-vehicle plans. Detroit-based GM said it is tapping Strickland as vice president for global regulatory affairs, beginning Oct. 1. Strickland is the Senate Commerce Committee’s staff director. He previously served as National Highway Traffic Safety Administration chief under President Barack Obama.
The AMC theater chain wants to accept Dogecoin as payment for movie tickets after 4.2 million viewed a Twitter poll by the company’s chief executive. Adam Aron, who regularly engages with so-called meme investors online, said 77 percent of Twitter poll participants, voted in favor of accepting the cryptocurrency. AMC has plans to let customers use currencies including ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash, in addition to bitcoin, by the end of the year.
— News reports
