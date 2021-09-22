The AMC theater chain wants to accept Dogecoin as payment for movie tickets after 4.2 million viewed a Twitter poll by the company’s chief executive. Adam Aron, who regularly engages with so-called meme investors online, said 77 percent of Twitter poll participants, voted in favor of accepting the cryptocurrency. AMC has plans to let customers use currencies including ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash, in addition to bitcoin, by the end of the year.