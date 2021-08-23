Sales rose only 1.5 percent from July of last year. By comparison, sales in June jumped about 23 percent from a year earlier, when many states were still in a pandemic shutdown.
The median U.S. home price climbed 17.8 percent from a year ago to $359,900, near the all-time high it set in June, the NAR said. That annual gain was more modest than the year-over-year increases of 20 to 25 percent seen earlier this year.
Sales of homes above $500,000 rose last month while those below that tier fell, helping skew the median price higher.
Would-be home buyers who have been trying to navigate the most competitive market in more than a decade had perhaps a wider selection to consider at the end of July, when the inventory of unsold homes stood at 1.32 million. That was an increase of 7.3 percent from June, but it was still down 12 percent from July of last year. At the current sales pace, the unsold inventory amounts to a 2.6-month supply, the NAR said.
— Associated Press
ENERGY
U.S. to sell oil from strategic reserves
The United States is holding its largest sale of oil from strategic reserves this year at a time when the outlook for fuel demand is darkening because of the resurgent coronavirus.
The Energy Department plans to auction off 20 million barrels of crude, twice as much as it offered for sale 3½ months ago. The oil will be delivered during the fourth quarter, when U.S. demand for gasoline and other fuels typically falters and refineries slow oil purchases while they shut down equipment for repairs and maintenance.
The sale also comes after crude prices have dropped 15 percent since touching a 6½ -year high in early July, with the spread of the delta variant threatening to hurt the economic recovery.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
Ships have resumed berthing operations at a halted container terminal in Ningbo, China, adding to optimism that full activity at one of the world’s busiest ports will be restored after a two-week shutdown to quarantine dockworkers. At least five container ships have left the Meishan terminal at Ningbo in the past few days after berthing there, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg. While an official from the Ningbo-Zhoushan port said the terminal was still closed Monday, the movement of ships is sparking optimism among shippers that operations will resume soon after no new coronavirus cases were discovered, according to local media reports.
Borrowing by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 9 percent in July from a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association said Monday. The companies signed up for $9.9 billion in new loans, leases and lines of credit last month, up from $9.1 billion a year earlier. However, borrowing fell 5 percent from the previous month. Washington-based ELFA, which reports economic activity for the nearly $1 trillion equipment finance sector, said credit approvals totaled 76.5 percent, down from 76.7 percent in June.
Pfizer, maker of a top-selling coronavirus vaccine, will buy all the shares of Trillium Therapeutics it does not own, gaining the cancer-drug maker for an equity value of $2.26 billion. Pfizer will pay $18.50 a share for Trillium, the companies said Monday in a statement. Pfizer invested $25 million in Trillium’s two lead molecules, TTI-622 and TTI-621, block signaling proteins involved in blood cancers that are both in human trials across several types of disease. They target CD47, a protein found on some cancer cells that cloaks them from the normal immune response, and send a signal activating the response.
