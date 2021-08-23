Ships have resumed berthing operations at a halted container terminal in Ningbo, China, adding to optimism that full activity at one of the world’s busiest ports will be restored after a two-week shutdown to quarantine dockworkers. At least five container ships have left the Meishan terminal at Ningbo in the past few days after berthing there, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg. While an official from the Ningbo-Zhoushan port said the terminal was still closed Monday, the movement of ships is sparking optimism among shippers that operations will resume soon after no new coronavirus cases were discovered, according to local media reports.