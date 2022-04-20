Placeholder while article actions load

Existing-home sales slackened in March Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed down last month to the slowest pace in nearly two years as a swift rise in mortgage rates and record prices discouraged home buyers. Existing-home sales fell 2.7 percent in March from February to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of under 5.8 million, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday.

That is in line with what economists had been expecting, according to FactSet. It also marks the slowest pace since June 2020, when sales were running at an annualized rate of nearly 4.8 million homes.

Rising mortgage rates are complicating the homebuying equation during the spring homebuying season, which is traditionally the busiest period for home sales.

The median home price in March jumped 15 percent from a year ago at this time to $375,300, a record high on data going back to 1999, the National Association of Realtors said.

On average, homes sold in just 17 days of hitting the market last month. That figure was 18 days in February. In a market that is more evenly balanced between buyers and sellers, homes tend to remain on the market 45 days.

— Associated Press

U.S. oil exports reach record high amid war

The United States exported the most oil and petroleum products in history last week as countries across the world work to replace Russian supplies in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

Exports of U.S. crude and petroleum products surged to a weekly record of 10.6 million barrels a day during the week ending April 15, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. U.S. exports also outweighed its imports by the most ever in government data going back to 1990.

The United States is becoming the energy supplier of last resort after the Russian invasion of Ukraine drove buyers to turn to it for everything from crude to motor fuel to liquefied natural gas.

— Bloomberg News

FAA keeps policy on unruly passengers

The Federal Aviation Administration’s “zero-tolerance policy” to address unruly passengers will become permanent, the agency said on Wednesday.

Then-FAA Administrator Steve Dickson first imposed the policy in January last year and later said it would remain as long as an order was in place requiring masks onboard airplanes. A federal judge on Monday struck down the transportation mask policy.

“Behaving dangerously on a plane will cost you. That is a promise,” said acting FAA administrator Billy Nolen.

Under the policy, the FAA issues fines to passengers for unruly behavior. Since it was imposed, the agency has proposed fines of $7 million.

— Reuters



Mortgage applications in the United States slid for a sixth straight week as mortgage rates climbed to a 12-year high, weighing on both home purchases and refinancing. The Mortgage Bankers Association index of total applications dropped 5 percent in the week ended April 15 to 374, the lowest figure since February 2019, the group said Wednesday. The average mortgage contract rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose 7 basis points to 5.2 percent, the highest since April 2010. The rate has climbed by more than 1.1 points in the last eight weeks. The effective rate, which includes the effects of compounding, increased to about 5.4 percent.

— From news reports

