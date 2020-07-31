Chevron recorded its weakest performance in at least three decades and warned that the global pandemic wreaking havoc upon energy markets may continue to drag on earnings. Shares of both explorers declined in premarket trading.

Oil has become the poorest-performing sector of U.S. equity markets as a confluence of economic, political and structural threats coalesce to imperil the very foundations of the petroleum industry. Sweeping layoffs, budget cuts and project cancellations haven’t been enough to arrest the industry’s decline as fleeing investors made energy the worst investment in the S&P 500 Index this year.

Without the massive trading operations that shielded European oil explorers such as Royal Dutch Shell and Total from losses, Chevron was exposed to the full force of this year’s oil price rout. Notably, Exxon’s nascent trading foray “experienced unfavorable mark-to-market derivative impacts,” the company said.

— Bloomberg News

AUTO INDUSTRY

GM and partner to build charger network

General Motors is working with electric-vehicle charging operator EVgo to build a nationwide fast-charging infrastructure as the automaker prepares a major push into battery-powered models.

The two companies will jointly invest in 2,750 fast chargers in cities and suburbs across the United States as GM moves to solve a chicken-and-egg problem that comes with selling EVs: A sparse network of chargers has turned off some potential buyers, but utilities and charging companies have been loath to expand the infrastructure until more plug-ins are on the road.

GM has three new electric models coming out in the next two years, starting with the Cadillac Lyriq crossover SUV, which will be shown to the public next week. In 2021, GM plans to sell the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, which is a larger version of the existing Bolt compact, and a GMC Hummer pickup.

The automaker plans to spend $20 billion developing electric and autonomous vehicles over the next five years and has said it will have at least 20 EVs for sale globally by 2023.

The United States has 31,446 charging stations with more than 96,000 connections, according to the Department of Energy website. Of those stations, 4,750 are fast chargers with almost 17,000 outlets. By comparison, there are about 122,000 gasoline stations in the United States, according to the National Association of Convenience Stories.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Trader Joe's, which indicated earlier in July that it might change the names of some of its products after an online petition denounced them as racist, now says it will stick with labels like Trader Jose's and Trader Ming's for Mexican and Asian food, respectively. "We want to be clear: we disagree that any of these labels are racist," the popular grocery chain said in a statement posted on its website. It added, "We do not make decisions based on petitions." The petition posted on change.org by a high school student claims the names create "a narrative of exoticism that perpetuates harmful stereotypes."

Image sharing company Pinterest said advertising demand began to improve in May as it reported better-than-expected quarterly results. More people turned to Pinterest's platform for content to keep themselves entertained during coronavirus shutdowns, leading to a 39 percent jump in monthly active users to 416 million.

Cargill, the top privately owned company in America, paid its family owners a record dividend in its 2020 fiscal year after profit surged on the back of volatile agricultural markets. The world's largest agricultural commodity trader reported net income of $3 billion in its fiscal year through May, up 17 percent, according to audited accounts reviewed by Bloomberg News. Cargill has been able to make money from volatile markets buffeted by the U.S.-China trade war and the pandemic.