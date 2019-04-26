OIL INDUSTRY

Exxon Mobil, Chevron report lower profits

Exxon Mobil and Chevron on Friday reported lower profits, citing lower margins and weaknesses in refining, areas that have plagued the two oil companies off and on for more than a year.

Exxon posted the first loss in its refining business since 2009, citing the worst margins on gasoline and other profits it had seen in a decade. Chevron reported its refining and chemical profits fell 65 percent.

Both reported top-line figures that missed Wall Street expectations and were lower than last year’s levels.

Exxon’s 49 percent drop in its first-quarter profit showed the turnaround at the largest U.S. oil producer remains a work in progress.

“It was a tough market environment for us this quarter,” Exxon Senior Vice President Jack Williams said on a call with analysts.

Exxon continued to spend heavily to boost output, with capital spending up 42 percent over a year ago as it poured new investment into its shale and offshore operations. Investors have been pressing oil companies to cut back on spending and increase returns to shareholders.

Its first-quarter profit fell to $2.35 billion from $4.65 billion a year ago.

At Chevron, investors ignored earnings that beat estimates and focused on its $33 billion bid for rival Anadarko Petroleum.

— Reuters

Transportation

Uber plans IPO valued at up to $91.5 billion

Uber Technologies, the world’s largest ride-hailing company, has planned for an initial public offering that values the company lower than the start-up’s insiders had hoped, between $80.5 billion and $91.5 billion.

The valuation, outlined in a regulatory filing on Friday, is less than the $120 billion that investment bankers told Uber last year it could fetch, and closer to the $76 billion valuation it attained in a fundraising round in 2018.

This reflects the poor stock performance of its smaller rival Lyft following its IPO last month. Lyft shares ended trading on Thursday down more than 20 percent from its IPO price amid investor skepticism.

Lyft completed its IPO at a valuation of $24.3 billion, which corresponded to around 11 times its 2018 revenue. By comparison, the top end of Uber’s valuation target is around eight times its revenue from last year.

“We believe that recent price reductions for both Uber and Lyft may be indicative of investor hesitance to invest in highly capital-intensive, deeply unprofitable and untested business models at this late stage of the economic cycle,” PitchBook analyst Asad Hussain said.

In the filing, Uber set a target price range of $44 to $50 per share for its IPO. The company will sell 180 million shares in the offering to raise up to $9 billion, with a further 27 million sold by existing investors for as much as $1.35 billion.

The Uber IPO would rank as the largest in the United States since that of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group in 2014.

— Reuters

Also in Business

PepsiCo has sued four Indian farmers for cultivating a potato variety that the snack food and drinksmaker claims infringes its patent, the company and the growers said on Friday. Pepsi has sued the farmers for cultivating the FC5 potato variety, grown exclusively for its popular Lay's potato chips. The FC5 variety has a lower moisture content required to make snacks such as potato chips.

SAS pilots in Norway, Sweden and Denmark went on strike on Friday as wage talks broke down, threatening the travel plans of some 170,000 passengers over the weekend. The airline canceled about 70 percent of its flights on Friday and Saturday. SAS is in the midst of renewing an aging fleet after spending years cutting costs in the face of competition from budget carriers.

Toyota said on Friday it was halting plans to install dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) technology, aimed at letting cars and trucks communicate with one another to avoid collisions, on U.S. vehicles beginning in 2021. Toyota said the decision was based on "a range of factors, including the need for greater automotive industry commitment as well as federal government support to preserve the 5.9 GHz spectrum band for DSRC."

— From news services