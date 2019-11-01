Results mirrored weaker quarterly earnings at BP and Royal Dutch Shell, which indicated they might delay dividend increases or a buyback program if current low prices continue.

In the third quarter, global benchmark Brent crude fell 8.7 percent, the worst quarterly drop since the fourth quarter of 2018, while U.S. crude dropped 7.5 percent as concerns about the trade war between the United States and China plunged global economic growth to its lowest levels in a decade.

Investors have fled the energy sector in recent years because of returns that significantly lag market indexes.

Exxon’s profit was nearly halved to $3.17 billion, or 75 cents per share, beating analysts’ recently reduced estimate of 67 cents a share, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Chevron’s earnings fell 36 percent to $2.58 billion, or $1.36 per share, in the quarter.

— Reuters



PHARMACEUTICALS

FDA tests Zantac following recall

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that tests it ran to simulate what happens to the commonly used heartburn drug Zantac in users’ stomachs suggest it does not cause cancer-causing chemicals to form.

The regulator said it still plans to test the drugs in human patients to fully understand whether it causes levels of the probable carcinogen N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) to form in patients.

Zantac, sold over-the-counter in the United States by French drugmaker Sanofi, and some of its generic versions, have been recalled because of possible NDMA contamination of pills that had not yet been consumed. The FDA said earlier this month it found unacceptable levels of NDMA in drugs containing ranitidine.

— Reuters

FINANCIAL Regulation

Supreme Court to consider SEC case

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to consider stripping the Securities and Exchange Commission of its power to recoup illegal profits from wrongdoers, taking up a challenge to one of the agency’s most potent legal weapons.

The appeal by Charles Liu and Xin Wang contends that “disgorgement” isn’t one of the remedies Congress has authorized the SEC to seek against people who violate the nation’s securities fraud laws. The California couple is fighting a $27 million disgorgement order. The SEC won disgorgement orders totaling $2.5 billion in fiscal 2018, compared with $1.4 billion in other types of penalties.

Disgorgement is designed to return ill-gotten gains to people who were harmed. Courts have traditionally viewed it as an “equitable” measure, which means judges make awards based on fairness rather than strict legal rules.

The 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act says judges hearing SEC enforcement actions can award “any equitable relief.”

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Apple is seeking exclusions from President Trump's tariffs that went into effect Sept. 1 on the Apple Watch, iMac, parts for the iPhone and other components imported from China. The company filed requests for exclusions from 15 percent duties on 11 products or components Thursday, the first day U.S. firms could seek relief from the tariffs. It had mixed results on its requests for exclusions from the previous round of duties.

The Trump administration intends to review the proposed merger of Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA Group because the deal would give a Chinese carmaker a stake in the combined company, U.S. economic adviser Larry Kudlow said. China's Dongfeng Motor owns 12 percent of Peugeot parent PSA, which this week agreed to a tie-up with Italian-American automaker Fiat. The merger would create the world's fourth-largest car company.

— From news services

