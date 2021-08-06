France's wine production could drop by as much as 30 percent this year to its lowest level in decades after vineyards were hit by spring frosts and summer downpours, its farm ministry said. The weather toll on the harvest could bring further headaches for a French wine sector that has seen demand dented over the past year by the coronavirus pandemic and U.S. tariffs. Champagne producers have warned their harvest potential has been cut by about half due to severe spring frosts followed by torrential summer rain that caused mildew fungus.