ENERGY

Exxon, Chevron post quarterly earnings

Weaker second-quarter refining and chemicals profits offset surging U.S. shale production at U.S. oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron, the two reported on Friday.

Exxon’s earnings topped analysts’ reduced estimates for the quarter, but net fell 21 percent from a year earlier, its third quarter in a row of weaker year-over-year profit, despite a near doubling in Permian shale oil output.

Chevron earnings rose 26 percent, in line with forecasts, as it benefited from a one-time, $1 billion breakup fee from Anadarko Petroleum, which accepted a higher bid from Occidental Petroleum after agreeing to sell itself to Chevron.

Exxon’s weaker earnings mirrored those at rivals Royal Dutch Shell and Total, and both U.S. companies said natural gas prices and chemical margins fell from a year earlier. Shell’s profit was its smallest in 30 months, due to weaker chemicals, refining and tumbling natural gas prices. Total also cited weaker natural gas and refining operations for earnings that fell 19 percent from a year ago.

“Pretty weak quarter from them once again,” said Jennifer Rowland, an analyst with Edward Jones. After spending on major projects and dividends, Exxon had a free cash flow shortfall of $2.7 billion, she said.

Exxon’s chemicals business fell to a loss in the United States for the first time in at least three years, and earnings have declined for five quarters in a row. It collected lower profits from refining due to higher costs and lost production at several plants.

The largest U.S. oil producer by volume has been investing in major projects to boost production at a time when investors have been pressing oil companies to cut spending and increase returns to shareholders.

— Reuters

TECHNOLOGY

Google to seek bids on smartphone listings

Google will require rivals to bid in order to become listed as alternative search providers on Android smartphones, a move to try to keep additional antitrust scrutiny at bay.

Starting next year, Google will prompt users to make a choice between Google and three other rival options as their default search provider. Google invited search providers to bid as part of an auction on the new choice screen, which will appear when a user sets up a new Android smartphone or tablet in Europe for the first time.

The European Commission, the bloc’s antitrust body, last year fined Google $4.8 billion for strong-arming device makers into pre-installing its Google search and Chrome browser, giving it a leg up because users are unlikely to look for alternatives if a default is already preloaded. The E.U. ordered Google to change that behavior and threatened additional fines if it failed to comply.

Eric Leandri, chief executive of Paris-based search engine Qwant, said his company would look into taking part in the auction in order to reach customers but called it “a total abuse of the dominant position” to “ask for cash just for showing a proposal of alternatives.”

A European Commission spokeswoman said the E.U. would be “closely monitoring the implementation of the choice screen mechanism” and noted that the changes allow rival search engines the possibility to strike deals with smartphone and tablet manufacturers to pre-install their services.

— Bloomberg News

ALSO IN BUSINESS

Cronos Group, the first marijuana company to list on a U.S. exchange, has reached a deal to acquire CBD businesses from Redwood Holding Group, including high-end brand Lord Jones, in a $300 million deal. Cronos will pay $225 million in cash and the balance in shares for four operating subsidiaries.

Mexico City police have begun carting off hundreds of Lime electric scooters and Mobike private shared bikes, because the companies haven't paid concessionary fees. The city's transport department said Thursday that 121 Lime scooters and 105 orange Mobikes were taken. Lime said "there is no legal framework" for taking the scooters.

A newly unsealed whistleblower lawsuit by a former employee of a kidney care charity accuses the charity and the two largest dialysis companies of violating anti-kickback rules. The lawsuit brought under the False Claims Act alleges that donations DaVita and Fresenius made to the American Kidney Fund to help patients pay for insurance premiums constituted illegal kickbacks.

— From news services