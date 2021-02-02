BP posted a profit of $825 million in the fourth quarter but still lost $18.1 billion in 2020. The results came after Chevron reported last week that it lost $5.5 billion last year.

Signs point to better results for the oil giants this year. Crude prices are up roughly 50 percent in the past three months, including a gain of more than 10 percent since Jan. 1, as major producers led by Saudi Arabia have cut output.

Energy demand slumped last year as the pandemic led to lockdowns and a dramatic drop in energy for uses such as transportation.

Irving, Tex.-based Exxon is responding by cutting costs. It expects by 2023 to cut $6 billion in annual spending compared with 2019 levels.

— Associated Press

DELIVERY SERVICES

Uber to buy alcohol platform Drizly

Uber Technologies is buying on-demand alcohol platform Drizly for about $1.1 billion in a largely stock-based deal as the company looks to expand delivery services that have flourished during the coronavirus pandemic.

Uber said on Tuesday that the Drizly acquisition will allow the company to offer beer, wine and spirits in the majority of U.S. states in addition to groceries, package and prescription delivery that it recently launched in some U.S. cities.

The pandemic lockdown measures across the world dealt a blow to Uber’s ride-hailing services, pushing the company to branch out into new categories of delivery services.

Uber declined to give details on what demand it projects for alcohol sales but said Drizly had grown gross bookings profitably 300 percent on a yearly basis.

Drizly, which says it works with retail partners in more than 1,400 North American cities, will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Uber.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Drugmaker Pfizer, the first company to get U.S. emergency-use authorization for a coronavirus vaccine, swung to a small profit in the fourth quarter as it started shipping vaccines globally. The drugmaker expects roughly $15 billion in revenue this year from the vaccine, which received emergency clearance in mid-December from U.S. regulators and has racked up approvals in more than 50 countries. The two-dose vaccine is about 95 percent effective at preventing covid-19 symptoms and is one of only a few vaccines available to check the global pandemic.

Boeing has said it will dole out annual performance bonuses next month to most employees despite losing $12 billion over the past year during the pandemic. Most of Boeing’s employees did not receive annual bonuses last year after it lost $636 million in 2019 because of the grounding of the 737 Max by the Federal Aviation Administration, the Seattle Times reported. In response, the company in February changed the structure of its incentive plan, tying its financial goals to the timing of the first delivery of a 737 Max after its un-grounding.

Bumble Inc., the dating app where only women can make the first move, set the terms for a U.S. initial public offering to raise as much as $1 billion. The company plans to sell 34.5 million shares for $28 to $30 apiece, it said in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. At the top end of that range, $30, Bumble would be valued at as much as $6.46 billion including debt after the listing, based on the outstanding class A shares listed in its listing document.

A surge in online shopping helped UPS post record revenue during the last three months of 2020, the company said Tuesday. Demand for UPS and other delivery companies has spiked as more people shop online during the pandemic, particularly during the holiday season. UPS also started shipping coronavirus vaccines and hired thousands of more workers and saved space for the vaccines, which need to be kept in deep freezers. During the quarter, UPS said, the daily average number of packages it delivered rose nearly 11 percent.

— From news reports

