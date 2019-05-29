OIL INDUSTRY

Exxon shareholders reject leadership split

Exxon Mobil shareholders on Wednesday rejected a proposal that would have split the chief executive and board chairman roles at the largest publicly traded oil producer.

Some shareholders had rallied behind that proposal as a protest after Exxon got the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to strike a climate-change measure from its ballot. But the proposal to create an independent chairman received 41 percent of the vote at the company’s annual meeting.

Shareholders also defeated measures calling for a special board committee on climate change and for a report on its risks to Exxon’s U.S. Gulf Coast chemical plants.

At Chevron’s annual meeting on Wednesday, a proposal to create an independent chairman received just 26 percent of votes, and only 8 percent of votes favored a board committee on climate change.

Shareholders in recent years have pressed Exxon to define a path toward meeting the conditions of the 2015 Paris climate agreement to limit global warming, but the company has not committed to any targets.

— Reuters

LAWSUITS

Ruth Madoff settles with trustee

A $600,000 settlement between the wife of Bernard Madoff and the trustee raising money for victims of the con man was approved by a New York judge, resolving a decade-old lawsuit against the former socialite.

The deal, reached May 3, was approved Tuesday by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart M. Bernstein in Manhattan. Under the agreement, Ruth Madoff will make an upfront cash payment of $250,000 to a fund for victims and transfer another $344,000 from accounts she set up for her grandchildren. She also agreed that all her remaining assets would be transferred to the trustee after she dies.

Ruth Madoff was accused in 2009 of receiving $44 million in phony profit from her husband’s $20 billion Ponzi scheme. She long denied the claims and has always said she didn’t know about the fraud. Bernard Madoff is serving a 150-year prison term.

— Bloomberg News

TECHNOLOGY

Salesforce announces blockchain service

Salesforce.com has unveiled a blockchain service in a bid to boost revenue and keep up with peers in digital ledgers.

The blockchain platform will let clients create networks to securely transfer data with partners and other third parties, the San Francisco-based software company said Wednesday in a statement. The “low-code” product will integrate with Salesforce’s Lightning developer platform.

Salesforce has been ramping up its blockchain efforts since last year. Co-chief executive Marc Benioff said in March 2018 that he had hoped to integrate “blockchain and cryptocurrencies” into Salesforce’s platform by September of last year.

“This felt like a unique opportunity for us to say, how can we let customers work with partners in a distributed and secure way,” Bret Taylor, Salesforce’s chief product officer, said Wednesday during the company’s annual developer conference in San Francisco.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Volkswagen and the United Auto Workers union confirmed Wednesday that workers at the German automaker's Chattanooga, Tenn., assembly plant will vote June 12-14 on whether to unionize. The UAW had petitioned the National Labor Relations Board last month to set the dates for the election to represent about 1,700 trade and production workers at the facility that builds cars and sport-utility vehicles. In 2014, workers there narrowly voted against unionizing, in a blow to the UAW's efforts to organize U.S. plants operated by foreign automakers.

Alphabet’s Google on Wednesday banned applications on its app store that facilitate the sale of marijuana or related products, as part of a change to its content policy. Developers only need to move their shopping cart option outside the app to comply with the new policy, a Google spokesperson told Reuters. Google said it is working with many of the developers to answer any technical questions and help them implement the changes without customer disruption. Existing apps would have 30 days after launch to comply with the policy.

A wholesale power provider has proposed a $500 million deal for a Colorado electric utility to retire some coal assets and shift toward more renewable energy. The Daily Sentinel reported Wednesday that the proposal from Denver-based Guzman Energy calls for the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association to shut down coal-fired power plants in New Mexico and Northwest Colorado by 2025. Guzman Energy says the deal would provide financial assistance to impacted communities and help the utility comply with new regulations.

— From news reports

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases first-quarter gross domestic product.

10 a.m.: National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for April.

10 a.m.: Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.

Earnings: Uber.