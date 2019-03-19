AUTO INDUSTRY

Ford to move 550 jobs to Ky. truck plant

Ford Motor Co. said Tuesday it will shift 550 jobs to its Kentucky Truck Plant to boost production of its Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles to meet growing demand for its large SUVs. Growing sales for the Expedition and Navigator are driving a 20 percent production boost at the plant in Louisville, the automaker said.

To increase the truck plant’s workforce, Ford said it will shift the jobs away from its crosstown factory, the Louisville Assembly Plant, which makes the Ford Escape and Lincoln MKC.

Retail sales of the Expedition eight-passenger SUV surged 35 percent last year, Ford said, and Navigator sales grew 70 percent in 2018, posting the vehicle’s best sales year since 2007, it said.

— Associated Press

TECHNOLOGY

Apple launches update to its iMac desktop

Apple introduced the first update to its iMac all-in-one desktop computer since mid-2017, continuing a hardware blitz ahead of an event March 25 to unveil new media and entertainment services.

The latest iMac adds speedier processors from Intel Corp. and new graphics engines from AMD. The new 4K 21.5-inch models are up to 60 percent faster with eighth-generation quad-core chips, while the 5K

27-inch versions are up to 2.4 times faster with ninth-generation eight-core Intel processors, Apple said Tuesday.

The new 21.5-inch iMac will still start at $1,299, while the larger-screened model will sell for $1,799.

— Associated Press

RETAIL

DSW reports loss,

to change its name

Shoe chain DSW on Tuesday reported a surprise loss for its fiscal fourth quarter as it digested costs from acquisitions.

DSW, based in Columbus, Ohio, also offered a disappointing earnings forecast for this year, which drove shares down more than 13 percent.

The results come as the chain said it plans to change its name to Designer Brands, as it expands its offerings. It is slated to change its ticker symbol to DBI on April 2.

Last year, the company purchased Camuto Group, a shoe manufacturer that owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson footwear and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand.

DSW posted a fourth-quarter loss of $45.7 million. The company said it had a loss of 58 cents a chare. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents a share.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $843.4 million in the period. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $850.7 million.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

A Hyundai Motor Group unit and Russia's biggest technology company will jointly develop autonomous vehicles based on the South Korean automotive giant's cars. The first stage of the joint venture between Yandex and Hyundai Mobis, the de facto holding company of the Korean group, will see the companies working on developing a prototype driverless car, the Russian company, Yandex, said in a statement Tuesday.

FedEx reported a lower adjusted quarterly net profit Tuesday and cut its full-year earnings-per- share forecast for the second time, citing weaker global trade growth. The package delivery company's adjusted net income fell to $797 million, or $3.03 per diluted share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 28, from $1.02 billion, or $3.72 per share, a year earlier. Total revenue rose about 3 percent to about $17 billion.

Gucci is announcing a new global program called Gucci Changemakers as part of the fashion company's effort to foster diversity and inclusion. The multiyear program includes a $5 million fund with a focus on building opportunities within communities of color. There will also be a $1.5 million four-year scholarship program in North America that aims to bring a more diverse pool of students to enter the fashion industry.

— From news reports

Coming today

2 p.m.: Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates, release statement and projections.