The FAA said Tuesday that operators “should be prepared for the possibility that interference from 5G transmitters and other technology could cause certain safety equipment to malfunction, requiring them to take mitigating action that could affect flight operations.”
It also recommends that pilots remind passengers that all portable electronic devices equipped with 5G be should be turned off or switched to airplane mode during flight.
The Federal Communications Commission said Friday that it remains committed to ensuring air safety “while moving forward with the deployment of new technologies that support American business and consumer needs.”
PHARMACUETICALS
Former opioid makers win California case
Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and other former opioid makers scored the pharmaceutical industry’s first win in the sprawling four-year litigation over the drugs, defeating a lawsuit by local governments in California that claimed they created a public health crisis through misleading marketing of their products.
Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson in Santa Ana on Monday rejected claims that units of Johnson & Johnson, Teva, Endo International and AbbVie’s Allergan duped doctors and patients about the addictiveness of opioid painkillers and created a “public nuisance” tied to the medications.
Officials in Los Angeles, Santa Clara and Orange counties and the city of Oakland sought as much as $50 billion to beef up policing and treatment budgets depleted by the epidemic. It’s the first time a judge or jury has rejected claims by states or local governments that former opioid makers should be held liable for the fallout from the U.S. opioid epidemic, which has claimed the lives of almost 500,000 Americans over the past two decades.
“The court finds plaintiffs failed to prove an actionable public nuisance for which the defendants are legally liable,” Wilson concluded.
Lawyers for the local governments said they’ll ask a California appeals court to review the ruling.
Black Rifle Coffee, a coffee company celebrated by conservatives for its strong support of the military and police, has agreed to go public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company. The Salt Lake City-based company will merge with SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a deal valuing the combined company at $1.7 billion, including debt, according to a statement Tuesday. The SPAC transaction will provide the company's balance sheet with $225 million in cash.
