The GAO recommends that the FAA conduct a risk assessment and train inspectors to judge the security of avionics systems. It said the FAA should enact guidance that includes independent testing of cybersecurity on new plane designs.

The GAO report focused on the vulnerability of systems on planes that automatically transmit data to air traffic controllers, airline maintenance crews and others on the ground. Advanced networks carry data used to track planes, tell pilots about weather ahead, and handle secure communication between pilots and people on the ground.

The FAA said it agreed with most of the watchdog agency’s recommendations.

RETAIL

Malls to see fewer shoppers this holiday

For most Americans, this holiday shopping season won’t include one longtime staple: the mall.

Just 45 percent of U.S. consumers plan to go to a shopping mall this season, down from 64 percent who visited in November and December 2019, according to an International Council of Shopping Centers survey released Friday.

The forecast is a fresh blow to American malls already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, which has upended the economy, shifted spending habits and made people wary of crowded places. Dozens of mall-based retailers have filed for bankruptcy this year.

This year will also bring an increase in e-commerce and deals spread out over a longer period, the council found. Over 75 percent of consumers said they expected to start shopping earlier than usual this year.

But a majority of American holiday shoppers — about eight in 10 — said they will still spend in a physical store in the coming months. More than half of respondents plan to purchase more from small businesses hurt by the pandemic.

INTERNET

Yelp to flag businesses accused of racism

Yelp, the site for customer reviews on restaurants, entertainment and stores, will start flagging businesses accused of “overtly racist actions,” taking a step to address a national movement to recognize racial injustice in the United States.

Over the past few months, Yelp rolled out initiatives to help people find and support Black-owned businesses. Searches for such businesses surged, said Noorie Malik, vice president of user operations, but so did the number of reviews that warned users of racist behavior.

Yelp will place a Public Attention Alert on an establishment to let consumers know if someone associated with the business was accused of, or the target of, racist behavior.

Also in Business

Airbus SE delivered more aircraft in September than in any month this year, a victory in the European planemaker’s battle to keep factories running and revenue flowing amid a prolonged downturn in air travel. The tally of 57 jets, mostly single-aisle with a handful of long-range aircraft, was up from 39 handovers recorded in August, according to a statement Friday. Still, Airbus saw no new orders and three cancellations — a reminder of the downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic that’s shown little sign of letting up.

U.S. energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for a fourth week in a row for the first time since June 2018 as producers start drilling again with prices holding around $40 a barrel over the past few months. The rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose three to 269 in the week that ended Friday, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in its report. The total rig count fell to a record low of 244 rigs during the week ending Aug. 14, according to Baker Hughes data going back to 1940. This week’s rig count was 587 rigs, or 69 percent below this time last year.