FAA proposes changes in autopilot training

The guidance addresses a National Transportation Safety Board recommendation sparked by a July 2013 accident of Asiana Airlines Flight 214 that struck a sea wall at San Francisco International Airport, killing three passengers.
The draft guidance was also prompted by some requirements specified by Congress in late 2019 as part of reforms adopted after two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people in five months and prompted the best-selling plane’s 20-month worldwide grounding. The FAA said the advisory “provides a single framework for operations and training programs. This will help pilots develop and maintain manual flight operations skills and avoid becoming overly reliant on automation.”
— Reuters
CONSUMERS
U.S. saw jump in new credit cards in 2021
U.S. lenders issued more credit cards than ever last year, with a growing share of them going to consumers with lower credit scores, a report says.
A record 196 million Americans held cards at the end of 2021, according to a report by credit-data agency TransUnion. In the third quarter, the latest for which detailed numbers are available, the number of new cards issued hit an all-time high of 20.1 million, it said. Some 9 million of them went to “non-prime” borrowers — those with poor or fair credit.
Consumers are still relatively cautious with their new cards. The average balance per borrower was little changed from a year earlier in the fourth quarter, at $5,127, and remained well below pre-pandemic levels, TransUnion said.
One unknown risk for issuers is that unless student loan repayments are forgiven or paused again, millions of Americans will have to meet those loan obligations when the forbearance period ends in May.
Student loan payments, typically in the hundreds of dollars per month, will force many households to make budget decisions.
“For a portion of those consumers, that will mean less disposable income available for discretionary purchases, that could result in lower amounts being added to card balances each month,” Charlie Wise, senior vice president of research and consulting at TransUnion.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
The FDA has approved the first generic version of AbbVie’s Restasis, a treatment used in patients with dry-eye syndrome. The approval by the Food and Drug Administration was granted to Viatris, which was formed through the merger of generic drugmaker Mylan and Pfizer’s off-patent drug business in 2020. AbbVie acquired Restasis, which was approved in the United States nearly two decades ago, through its $63 billion acquisition of Allergan. The drug increases tear production by helping reduce inflammation associated with dry eye.
American Airlines said Wednesday that it plans to exercise options to buy 30 more Boeing 737 Max jets while delaying delivery of Boeing 787s, larger jets that have been plagued by production flaws. The airline expects to receive half the 737 Max 8 jets next year and the other half in 2024, as it seeks to rebuild from the pandemic. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Citigroup created a new team inside its trading division that will focus on working more closely with minority depository institutions and diverse broker-dealers and asset managers. The firm’s new diverse financial institutions group team will be led by Harold Butler, a senior banker who spent 16 years covering the Treasury and the Federal Reserve in Citigroup’s investment banking arm, according to a memo to staff Wednesday.
Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen said it’s too early to contemplate adjusting capital requirements for U.S. banks based on how much risk they face from climate change. “It’s just premature at this point to talk about raising capital requirements,” Yellen said Wednesday in an interview with Bloomberg News. Before that could happen, she said, “it’s really important that regulators do the groundwork that’s necessary for them to evaluate risks to individual firms.” How regulators incorporate climate risks into the safety and soundness rules they enforce on the largest financial institutions has become an increasingly contentious debate in Washington.
— From news reports