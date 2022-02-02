FAA proposes changes in autopilot training



The FDA has approved the first generic version of AbbVie’s Restasis, a treatment used in patients with dry-eye syndrome. The approval by the Food and Drug Administration was granted to Viatris, which was formed through the merger of generic drugmaker Mylan and Pfizer’s off-patent drug business in 2020. AbbVie acquired Restasis, which was approved in the United States nearly two decades ago, through its $63 billion acquisition of Allergan. The drug increases tear production by helping reduce inflammation associated with dry eye.

American Airlines said Wednesday that it plans to exercise options to buy 30 more Boeing 737 Max jets while delaying delivery of Boeing 787s, larger jets that have been plagued by production flaws. The airline expects to receive half the 737 Max 8 jets next year and the other half in 2024, as it seeks to rebuild from the pandemic. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Citigroup created a new team inside its trading division that will focus on working more closely with minority depository institutions and diverse broker-dealers and asset managers. The firm’s new diverse financial institutions group team will be led by Harold Butler, a senior banker who spent 16 years covering the Treasury and the Federal Reserve in Citigroup’s investment banking arm, according to a memo to staff Wednesday.

Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen said it’s too early to contemplate adjusting capital requirements for U.S. banks based on how much risk they face from climate change. “It’s just premature at this point to talk about raising capital requirements,” Yellen said Wednesday in an interview with Bloomberg News. Before that could happen, she said, “it’s really important that regulators do the groundwork that’s necessary for them to evaluate risks to individual firms.” How regulators incorporate climate risks into the safety and soundness rules they enforce on the largest financial institutions has become an increasingly contentious debate in Washington.