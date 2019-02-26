TECHNOLOGY

Facebook bans

anti-Muslim account

Facebook banned one of Britain’s most notorious anti-Muslim campaigners, saying in a blog post Tuesday that Tommy Robinson has repeatedly violated its rules against posting dehumanizing material and content that calls for violence against Muslims.

Robinson has drawn the scrutiny of social media networks since at least 2018, when Twitter removed him from its platform for claiming that Islam promotes murder. His online following numbered in the millions, and his videos had hundreds of thousands of views.

Facebook said it sent a final warning to the administrators of Robinson’s Facebook account last month, but the page still featured content that violated its rules. Facebook said it deleted Robinson’s profile, page and Instagram account.

Robinson did not respond to a request for comment.

He has defined himself as “the driving force behind a national movement that seeks to ban Muslim immigration to Britain and advocates tearing down many of the country’s mosques,” The Washington Post’s Griff Witte wrote.

— Hamza Shaban

Also in Business

Macy’s fourth-quarter earnings topped analysts’ expectations despite a bumpy holiday season. But the retailer also announced plans to cut jobs as part of a restructuring plan to generate $100 million in annual cost savings. Macy’s said it will scale back upper management roles “to increase the speed of decision-making, reduce costs and respond to changing customer expectations.”

Macy’s had another quarter of double-digit growth in digital sales and saw strong returns on its bricks-and-mortar initiatives. Fourth-quarter revenue hit $8.46 billion, over the expected $8.45 billion. Macy’s is projecting that in 2019, same-store sales will be flat to up 1 percent.

Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has been nominated for a seat on the board of directors at Boeing. The defense contractor and aircraft manufacturer said Tuesday that Haley will stand for election at its annual shareholder meeting April 29. As governor of South Carolina, Haley fought attempts by unions to represent workers at the plant where the company assembles Boeing 787 jetliners. She said that companies in her state take care of workers and that unions aren’t needed.