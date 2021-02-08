AD

AD

Facebook had already made false vaccine claims in ads against its rules. The company is working to undo years of momentum gained by the anti-vaccination movement on its platforms, where emotional anecdotes and stories that provoke fear tend to spread more quickly than scientific facts. Changes on the sites start this week.

— Bloomberg News

RETAIL

Board game sales lift

Hasbro in 4th quarter

The holiday shopping season, coupled with shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic, pushed board game sales up 21 percent at Hasbro in the fourth quarter.

The toy company’s Monopoly and Magic: The Gathering card game were strong performers in the quarter, along with Dungeons and Dragons.

AD

Total revenue climbed 4 percent to $1.72 billion.

Hasbro earned $105.2 million, or 76 cents per share, for the period ended Dec. 27.

AD

— Associated Press

ECONOMY

Rent swings reflect

a changed workplace

Flexible work policies have given Americans more freedom to move, driving up apartment rents in suburbs and lower-cost cities and pushing landlords to reduce rates in New York and San Francisco.

With concessions factored in, rents on new U.S. apartment leases were down just 0.3 percent last month compared with the all-time highs a year earlier, according to RealPage. But the pandemic has opened up a wide geographical divide.

Rents fell almost 22 percent in San Francisco, 16 percent in New York and 9 percent in Boston. But of the 150 large metropolitan areas studied by RealPage, 119 showed an increase. Rents jumped 8 percent in Riverside, a suburban area outside Los Angeles, and Sacramento, about 90 minutes east of San Francisco. And they climbed 6 percent in Memphis and about 5 percent in Phoenix, Detroit and Cleveland.

AD

AD

— Bloomberg News

Also in business

Citigroup will refund an additional $4.2 million to some credit card customers who were overcharged years ago. The bank on Monday reached an agreement with attorneys general in Pennsylvania, Iowa, Massachusetts, New Jersey and North Carolina to refund the money to customers in those states. The refunds follow a 2018 settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in which Citigroup agreed to repay $335 million after discovering that it had improperly increased interest rates for some customers. Customers who meet certain criteria will receive a refund check to be sent midyear, according to a separate statement.



DoorDash is buying automated food preparation company Chowbotics to expand its fresh meal offerings. DoorDash announced the acquisition Monday. Terms of the deal, which closed late last year, weren’t disclosed. California-based Chowbotics, which was founded seven years ago, makes a refrigerator-size robot called Sally that can store up to 22 prepared ingredients. Sally uses those ingredients to make up to 65 salads, bowls and other meals at a time. Before this year, Chowbotics had sold about 125 of its $35,000 robots, mostly to universities, medical centers and grocery stores. But the company said sales jumped during the pandemic as customers looked for touch-free ways to dispense food.

— From news services

Tuesday

10 a.m.: Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for December.