But there has been a resurgence in new infections, especially in the South and West, prompting some authorities in these regions to either shut down businesses again or pause reopenings. The economy slipped into recession in February.

“The manufacturing recovery will proceed at a much slower pace compared to the initial, partial snapback phase,” said Oren Klachkin, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York. “The renewed flaring of virus-related uncertainty will add to significant downside risks from sharply curtailed demand, supply-chain disruptions and heightened economic uncertainty.”

The Federal Reserve said manufacturing production jumped 7.2 percent last month, the largest gain since March 1947, after climbing 3.8 percent in May. Despite two straight monthly increases, factory output was 11.1 percent below its level in February.

Production at factories contracted at a 47 percent annualized rate in the second quarter after falling at a 5.5 percent pace in the January-March period. Manufacturing, which accounts for 11 percent of the U.S. economy, is also being constrained by the fallout from the Trump administration’s trade war with China.

Global supply chains remain fragile and demand for crude oil is weak, leading to lower prices that are undercutting spending by oil producers on drilling and shaft exploration equipment.

— Reuters

TELEVISION

CBS, NAACP agree to

develop programming

CBS Television and the NAACP have reached an agreement to develop content that tells stories of the African American experience.

The television studio and civil rights organization announced the multiyear agreement in a joint statement Wednesday. The partnership will focus on creating and producing scripted, unscripted and documentary content for the studio’s broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

CBS will work with the NAACP to form a team to acquire, develop and produce programming to detail inclusive stories.

“In this moment of national awakening, the time has never been better to further tell stories of the African American experience,” said Derrick Johnson, the president and chief executive of the NAACP.

“An important way to diversify and grow our storytelling is to expand our horizons beyond the traditional studio-producer system,” said George Cheeks, president and CEO of the CBS Entertainment Group.

— Associated Press

A federal judge dismissed lawsuits by Grand Princess cruise ship passengers who sued over emotional distress caused by their fear of exposure to the coronavirus, saying that allowing their cases to proceed would "lead to a flood of trivial suits." Judge Gary Klausner in Los Angeles said in Tuesday's ruling that allowing passengers to collect damages based on potential virus exposure without suffering symptoms raised concerns of unlimited liability for restaurants, bars and other places people gather.

J.C. Penney is proceeding with store closures, negotiating with landlords and cutting 1,000 additional jobs in an effort to slim down during its bankruptcy proceedings. As part of the restructuring, the retailer has identified 152 stores for the chopping block and said about 1,000 corporate, field management and international positions would be eliminated. It also called ongoing rent negotiations "productive."

