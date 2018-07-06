PRODUCT SAFETY

Family of girls killed in hoverboard fire sue

Family members are suing the distributors of a hoverboard that burst into flames, causing a house fire that killed two young girls in Pennsylvania last year.

The lawsuit, filed last month, comes a little more than a year after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that a LayZ Board sparked the fire that killed Ashanti Hughes, 2, and Savannah Dominick, 10, at their home in Harrisburg in March 2017.

The lawsuit says the importers and distributors of the device were negligent for continuing to market it even though it posed a risk of overheating and igniting. The CPSC concluded that the hoverboard exploded while being charged.

The suit also names the landlords of the home because the family says it lacked working smoke detectors.

Efforts to reach the owner of LayZ Board and the distributor were unsuccessful Friday.

The families are seeking more than $500,000 in damages.

— Associated Press

WALL STREET

Wireless speaker maker Sonos files IPO

Sonos filed Friday for a U.S. initial public stock offering as the wireless speaker pioneer gears up to take on increasing competition from the likes of Google and Apple.

The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based company filed with an offering size of $100 million — a placeholder amount used to calculate fees that is likely to change.

The company plans to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SONO, according to a regulatory filing Friday.

While the wireless speakers market is booming — Sonos says its customers listen to about 70 hours of content a month — competition has increased since the company introduced its first home-audio system in 2005. Sonos, which has traditionally marketed its sleek, high-end speakers to audiophiles who prize sound quality, cited an “extremely competitive and rapidly evolving” market among risk factors in its IPO.

— Bloomberg News

AUTO SAFETY

Mazda recalls 270,00 vehicles over air bags

Mazda is recalling nearly 270,000 vehicles with Takata air bags that have the potential to explode.

Chemicals used to inflate the air bags can deteriorate in some conditions, causing them to deploy with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister that can result in flying shrapnel.

The potentially deadly defect can be found in passenger-side air bags on certain 2003-2008 Mazda6, 2006-2007 Mazdaspeed6 and 2004 MPV vehicles nationwide. It also involves 2005-2006 MPV models in certain states.

In the past several years, about 50 million air bag inflaters have been recalled in the United States, and 22 deaths have been linked to the defect.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Chinese turbine maker Sinovel Wind Group must pay $59 million for stealing trade secrets from the wind-technology firm American Superconductor Corp., a federal judge ruled. Sinovel was found guilty in January of the theft in a rare criminal trade-secrets trial that called into question whether China is doing enough to clamp down on infringement of intellectual property. On Friday, U.S. District Judge James Peterson ordered Sinovel to pay $1.5 million in fines and $57.5 million in restitution at a sentencing hearing in Madison, Wis., the Justice Department said. American Superconductor claimed it suffered at least $800 million in losses.

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has overtaken Warren Buffett as the world’s third-richest person, further solidifying technology as the most robust creator of wealth. Zuckerberg, who trails only Amazon.com founder Jeffrey P. Bezos (who owns The Washington Post) and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, eclipsed Buffett on Friday as Facebook shares climbed 2.4 percent, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It was the first time that the three wealthiest people on the ranking made their fortunes from technology. Zuckerberg, 34, is now worth $81.6 billion, about $373 million more than Buffett, 87, chairman and chief executive of the conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway.

Netflix no longer wants to share your opinions about TV shows or movies with the rest of the world. The streaming giant is phasing out user-submitted reviews over the next two months. Netflix will stop accepting user reviews as of July 30. By mid-August, it will delete all reviews customers have submitted. Netflix said it has seen a drop in usage of user reviews, which are available only on its website.

— From news reports