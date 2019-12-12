Some automakers, as well as the U.S. Transportation Department, oppose the proposal to shift a little more than half of the block to WiFi use. Instead, they favor using the spectrum for developing technology to allow vehicles to exchange data about location, speed and direction.

Such technology is currently offered on just one vehicle: General Motors’s Cadillac CTS. Government studies have suggested the technology, if widely adopted among U.S. vehicles, could prevent at least 600,000 crashes annually.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao warned that the FCC decision could result in “thousands more deaths annually on road and millions more injuries than would be the case otherwise.”

— Reuters

INSURANCE INDUSTRY

CVS to allow more advanced cancer tests

CVS Health said on Thursday it will make it easier for patients with advanced cancer enrolled in some Aetna insurance plans to receive broad genetic gene sequencing tests that can help identify the best drug or treatment for them.

CVS has been running an oncology program in 12 states in which patients who are prescribed treatment regimens that follow National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines automatically receive prior authorization approval, speeding the time to treatment.

It will now add easier access to broad-panel gene sequencing tests to that program for patients in its at-risk Aetna plans, Alan Lotvin, the company’s chief transformation officer, said in an interview. In at-risk insurance plans, CVS — which acquired Aetna last year for $69 billion — takes on the risk of higher member costs.

The genetic sequencing of tumors would be available for patients with late-stage cancer or whose cancers progress after prior treatments, representing about 30 percent of patients, Lotvin said. The testing will be done by Tempus, a next-generation gene sequencing company in Chicago.

Drugmakers including Bayer AG have introduced medicines that work well against cancers driven by specific rare genetic mutations. But adoption of the broad genetic tests needed to identify those mutations has been stalled over insurers’ concerns that there is not enough evidence to justify paying for their widespread use, Reuters reported earlier this year.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Nestle is selling its U.S. ice cream business that includes brands like Haagen-Dazs and Drumstick to a joint venture with private equity firm PAI Partners for $4 billion. The venture, Froneri, was created in 2016 when the Swiss company merged its European ice cream business with PAI-owned R&R. Now it's expanding to create a stronger challenger to Unilever, the global leader in ice cream with the Ben & Jerry's and Magnum brands.

PepsiCo, the snack and beverage giant, will start selling Pepsi Cafe in the U.S. in April. The drink blends the taste of coffee and cola, and nearly doubles the amount of caffeine in a regular Pepsi. The company, which sells a wide range of products including Gatorade and Diet Pepsi, has faced sales pressure as consumers cut down on sugary soda.

U.S. producer prices were unexpectedly unchanged in November, as increases in food and gasoline prices were offset by declining costs for services. Other data released on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits surged to more than a two-year high last week. The jump in jobless claims, however, probably does not signal a pickup in layoffs, as the data tends to be volatile following Thanksgiving.

— From news services

