The text of the approval order is not expected to be released until later in the month.

The deal to combine the third and fourth largest U.S. wireless carriers, which has been fighting for government approval since April 2018, still faces a lawsuit brought by a group of state attorneys general, headed by New York.

The lawsuit against Sprint and its parent company Softbank Group and T-Mobile and its parent Deutsche Telekom argues the deal will lead to higher prices for consumers. A trial date has been set for Dec. 9.

The U.S. Justice Department approved the deal in July.

Under the Justice Department deal, the companies would divest Sprint’s prepaid businesses, including Boost Mobile, to satellite television company Dish Network, and provide it with access to 20,000 cell sites and hundreds of retail locations. That deal is worth about $5 billion.

— Reuters

STREAMING SERVICES

Netflix subscriber growth slows down

Netflix’s subscriber growth is bogging down even before the leading video streaming service confronts high-powered threats from Apple and Disney.

The latest sign of the challenges facing Netflix emerged Wednesday with the release of its third-quarter results. The numbers provided further evidence that Netflix’s salad days may be over, particularly in the United States, where most households that want its streaming service already have it.

Netflix added 6.8 million subscribers worldwide from July through September, below the 7 million customers forecast by the Los Gatos, Calif., company. Just 520,000 of those subscribers were picked up in the United States, below the 800,000 that management anticipated. The shortfall came after Netflix lost 123,000 subscribers in the United States during the April-June period, marking its first contraction in eight years.

Netflix said it expects to add another 7.6 million worldwide subscribers during the final three months of the year, down from 8.8 million during the same period last year. The more conservative outlook amounted to a concession to the new entrants in the streaming market.

“The launch of these new services will be noisy,” Netflix advised in its third-quarter letter to shareholders. “There may be some modest headwind to our near-term growth, and we have tried to factor that into our guidance.”

The big question now is whether some of Netflix’s existing subscribers will decide to cancel its service and defect to cheaper alternatives that Apple and Disney will launch within the next month.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

If activist shareholder Elliott Management has its way, more than 30,000 AT&T workers could lose their jobs or face reductions in wages, according to a new estimate from the Communications Workers of America union. Most of the impact on workers would come from divestitures of DirecTV and AT&T's landline business and closures of the company's retail locations, if the company follows Elliott's suggestions.

Fiat Chrysler faces a $79 million U.S. civil penalty for failing to meet 2017 fuel economy requirements, the automaker confirmed Wednesday. The Italian American automaker paid $77.3 million last year for a 2016 model year fuel-economy shortfall, and the company said Wednesday the company has received a letter on the 2017 penalty.

Starz is warning subscribers to Comcast's cable systems that the company plans to drop its channels, a move that would deal a major blow to its owner, Lions Gate Entertainment. Starz said Comcast customers could lose access to its suite of channels, which includes Starz, Encore and over a dozen other networks, starting Dec. 10.

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases housing starts for September.

Earnings: Union Pacific.

— From news services

