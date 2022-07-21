FCC cracks down on scam auto warranty robocalls

Gift Article Share

The Federal Communications Commission has ordered phone companies to stop carrying traffic related to robocalls about scam auto warranties. U.S. voice service providers must now "take all necessary steps to avoid carrying this robocall traffic," or provide a report outlining how they're mitigating the traffic, the FCC's Robocall Response Team said in a statement on Thursday. The calls are coming from Roy Cox Jr., Aaron Michael Jones and related companies and associates.

The group appears to be responsible for making more than 8 billion unlawful prerecorded calls to Americans since at least 2018, per the FCC statement.

Auto warranty renewal calls were the top robocall complaint filed with the FCC by consumers in 2021. The number of complaints filed with the FCC about auto warranty scams rose from close to 7,600 in 2020 to more than 12,000 in 2021, the agency said.

Other top categories for robocalls were Social Security number phishing scams, credit and credit card scams, fake insurance and health care, and phony lawsuit or criminal charges, the FCC said.

— Bloomberg News

Gap debuts Yeezy brand in its stores

After two years of buzz, Gap’s deal to produce apparel with Kanye West’s Yeezy brand is finally hitting the company’s stores, starting on Thursday with its flagship location in New York’s Times Square.

The in-store debut has been a long time coming. Gap’s 10-year partnership with Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, was initially met with enthusiasm when announced in June 2020 — the stock surged about 20 percent that day. The collaboration was supposed to push Gap into the luxury apparel space, while also piggybacking off the rapper’s popularity to attract younger shoppers to the struggling retailer.

But Gap executives grew increasingly silent on the Yeezy partnership, which has courted controversy. Product drops became few and far between and sold only online. So far, the tie-up hasn’t meaningfully helped the underperforming Gap brand.

The Times Square event is promoting a product line, which included T-shirts for $140, that was already available online and is also a collaboration with luxury brand Balenciaga.

— Bloomberg News

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week rose to the highest level in more than eight months in what may be a sign that the labor market may be weakening. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 16 rose by 7,000 to 251,000, up from the previous week's 244,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That's the most since Nov. 13, 2021, when 265,000 Americans applied for benefits.

Truckers protesting California's new "gig worker" law blockaded the Port of Oakland, the state's third busiest, for a second day on Thursday, stalling agricultural exports and threatening to worsen U.S. supply chain backups. The law would make it more expensive for big rig drivers to remain independent contractors and is pushing the trucking industry to hire those workers as employees.

— From news services

