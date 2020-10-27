A federal appeals court in October 2019 largely upheld the FCC’s repeal of the rules, but ordered the agency to reconsider the repeal’s impact on public safety; regulations on attachments to utility poles; and the FCC’s ability to provide subsidies for broadband service. The FCC majority opted to leave the order unchanged.

The net neutrality repeal was effective in June 2018. ISPs have not changed how users access the Internet, but consumer groups fear that they could move to raise prices or slow speeds selectively for some customers.

“It is patently obvious to all but the most devoted members of the net neutrality cult that the case against the [net neutrality repeal] was a sham,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said Tuesday.

ISPs and other advocates of the net neutrality repeal say the new rules have boosted investment. Consumer groups and other critics dispute the assertion that loosening net neutrality rules led to new investment.

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, said “this agency is not interested in getting it right. Instead, it doubles down, rather than recognizing the realities of the world around us.”

— Reuters

BANKING INDUSTRY

Citigroup to expand overseas

Citigroup plans to deepen its corporate banking presence in developing countries from Russia to South Africa even as some rivals decamp to focus on their home markets.

Citigroup has overhauled its business in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa to focus on emerging economies. The third-largest U.S. bank is betting unprecedented deal opportunities will follow the economic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic, weak oil prices and political uncertainty.

As part of the revamp, Citigroup in September shifted 29 of its operations across these three regions and added another 30 units in countries where it didn’t have a presence, creating a single emerging markets cluster.

“We’re going to look at increasing the canvas for the bank compared to where we are now,” Naveed Kamal, chairman of EMEA EM corporate banking at Citigroup, said in an interview.

The expansion contrasts with some of its European rivals. Deutsche Bank and Barclays have scaled back or retreated from Africa to focus on their home markets. Standard Chartered is cutting staff and reducing its presence in Dubai, along with Nomura Holdings and Credit Suisse Group.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Hyundai's self-driving joint venture Motional and public transit technology firm Via have partnered to launch a shared robotaxi service in the United States next year, the companies said on Tuesday. The partnership, which plans to launch the rides in the first half of 2021, aims to combine Motional's driverless vehicles with Via's technology that powers booking, routing, and passenger and vehicle assignment.

BP says third-quarter earnings plunged 96 percent as the pandemic reduced energy prices and demand. BP is facing the twin challenges of reducing costs to adjust to an era of lower oil prices as the company tries to shift its focus toward renewable energy amid pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

Semiconductor designer Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) said on Tuesday it would buy Xilinx in a $35 billion all-stock deal, intensifying its battle with Intel in the data center chip market. The deal, which AMD expects to close at the end of 2021, will create a combined company with 13,000 engineers and a completely outsourced manufacturing strategy that relies heavily on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC).

Coming today

Earnings: Boeing, United Parcel Service, Ford, Visa.