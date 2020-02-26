Huawei equipment is cheaper than competitors’ and is popular with smaller, rural U.S. telecommunications providers, which often rely on government subsidies.

Wednesday’s action will help “to protect our networks and protect the American people,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in the release.

Bloomberg News

RETAIL

Sales predicted to hit $3.9 trillion

U.S. retail sales are expected to rise between 3.5 percent and 4.1 percent to more than $3.9 trillion this year, the National Retail Federation said on Wednesday, despite fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

The trade body expects sales to be between $3.93 trillion and $3.95 trillion, citing steady wage growth and consumer confidence and assuming the virus outbreak does not become a pandemic.

However, NRF expects sales to take a hit if the China factory shutdown continues.

Preliminary results show retail sales for 2019 — excluding automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants — grew 3.7 percent over 2018 to $3.79 trillion, falling short of NRF’s forecast for growth of at least 3.8 percent.

Online and other non-store sales, which are included in the overall number for 2020, are expected to increase between 12 percent and 15 percent, according to the NRF.

Reuters

BANKING

BOE wants to end Libor benchmark

The Bank of England is heaping pressure on banks to abandon the scandal-tainted Libor benchmark.

Firms will be able to borrow less money from the central bank starting in October if they use securities linked to Libor — which underpins $30 trillion of financial contracts in sterling markets — as collateral. The measure, announced Wednesday, will effectively penalize firms clinging to the benchmark before it expires at the end of 2021.

The BOE in 2017 started the countdown on retiring Libor, used for $300 trillion of contracts globally including bonds and loans. Ever since European and U.S. banks were found to have manipulated it to benefit their own portfolios, the benchmark has been tainted.

Bloomberg News

Also in Business

TJX, owner of the Marshalls and TJ Maxx chains, posted sales Wednesday that far outpaced Wall Street estimates. Comparable stores sales — a key metric for retailers — grew by 6 percent in the fourth quarter, the company said — almost double the 3.2 percent growth analysts had predicted, according to Consensus Metrix. The results show that off-price retailers such as TJX are faring better than traditional department and apparel stores at a time when consumer buying habits shift toward online purchases and more experience-based shopping.

Bayer AG Chairman Werner Wenning is leaving the German drugs and chemicals company before his term expires, capping a half-century of dealmaking that culminated in the contentious Monsanto acquisition and a blizzard of lawsuits over its Roundup weedkiller. Wenning, 73, will be succeeded in April by Norbert Winkeljohann, 62, who joined Bayer’s supervisory board in May 2018 just before the Monsanto deal closed. The $63 billion purchase was the brainchild of Wenning and chief executive Werner Baumann, who was censured by shareholders at last year’s annual meeting.

Lowe’s delivered weaker-than-expected sales for its fiscal fourth quarter and offered an annual forecast that came below Wall Street expectations. The announcement comes a day after strong results from rival Home Depot, which reported better-than-expected quarterly profits and sales. It also reported robust comparable-store sales. Lowe’s reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $509 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for nonrecurring costs, came to 94 cents per share.

Walmart is in talks with third parties regarding a possible investment in Asda, its U.K. supermarket arm that it failed to merge with rival Sainsbury’s last year. It said in a statement Wednesday the talks followed “inbound interest.” Walmart said the interested parties share Walmart and Asda’s commitment to growing the U.K. business, which trails market leader Tesco and No. 2 Sainsbury’s.

Unqork software company, raised an additional $51 million from backers including Goldman Sachs Group to accelerate a global expansion and move into new industries beyond insurance and financial services. The two-year-old start-up is an application platform that doesn’t require any coding, allowing big companies, such as Liberty Mutual, John Hancock Life Insurance and Manulife Financial Corp., to create custom software quicker and cheaper than the traditional way.

From news reports

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases durable goods for January.

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product.

10 a.m.: National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for January.