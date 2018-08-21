PHARMACEUTICALS

FDA tries to reduce EpiPen shortage

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday extended the expiration date of specific lots of Mylan’s EpiPen allergy injectors by four months to mitigate the shortage of the lifesaving treatment.

The decision comes at a time when the shortage has come under focus at the start of back-to-school season, and applies to specific lots of 0.3-milligram EpiPen products, after the regulator reviewed data provided by Mylan.

This month, Mylan issued a warning that the devices may not always be available. The shortage has largely been because of manufacturing issues at a Pfizer plant that supplies EpiPens.

EpiPen autoinjectors allow the patient or a caretaker to administer a dose of epinephrine in case of a severe allergic reaction, such as to bee stings or exposure to peanuts.

Last week, the FDA approved Teva Pharmaceuticals’ generic version of Mylan’s drug.

— Reuters

AUTO INDUSTRY

Prosecutors: Fiat tried to corrupt UAW

Federal prosecutors say Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, through a key defendant in the wide-ranging training center scandal, “sought to corrupt and warp the labor-management relationship” with senior United Automobile Workers officials.

The statement in a sentencing memorandum for Alphons Iacobelli, a former vice president of employee relations for FCA, is part of what appears to be a dramatic uptick in the rhetoric directed toward the automaker. The company insisted in a response to the allegations that wrongdoing was limited to certain bad actors and did not affect contract bargaining.

Prosecutors, however, said the automaker wanted to influence labor contracts and that union officials failed in their duties to represent union members.

The paperwork also says Fiat Chrysler provided more than $9 million in illegal chargebacks — money from FCA used to pay the salaries of UAW officials at the training center, a place that was supposed to provide for autoworker training — between June 2009 and July 2017.

In its response to the allegations, the company called itself a victim in the case.

— Detroit Free Press

FINANCE

London remains top financial center

Britain has extended its lead in the global currency trading business in the two years since it voted to leave the European Union, in another sign London probably will continue to be one of the world’s top two financial centers even after Brexit.

Leaving the European Union was supposed to deal a crippling blow to London’s position in global finance, prompting a mass exodus of jobs and business. But London has tightened rather than weakened its grip on foreign exchange trading, a Reuters analysis shows.

Reuters’ analysis, based on surveys released by central banks in the five biggest trading centers, shows foreign exchange trading volumes in Britain had grown by 23 percent, double the pace of its nearest rival, the United States, which was up 11 percent, mostly out of New York.

— Reuters

Also in Business

A former engineer for jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney has filed a federal false claims lawsuit alleging the company knowingly sold "flawed" engines to the U.S. Air Force, which resulted in the likelihood of premature wear or even "catastrophic failure." Peter Bonzani Jr. filed the suit in 2016, but it was unsealed last week. Pratt & Whitey in a statement said that "there is absolutely no merit to these claims."

Toll Brothers surged after the biggest U.S. luxury-home builder reported rising orders, revenue and backlog, a sign to investors that wealthy buyers are feeling confident enough to make purchases despite talk of a housing slowdown. The company reported a 27 percent increase in quarterly revenue and an 18 percent gain in signed contracts per Toll housing community.

The cost of Uber Technologies Inc.'s sexual harassment scandal is now itemized: 56 current and former employees who filed claims stand to collect an average of $33,929. In addition, almost 500 female and minority engineers covered by a 2017 class-action lawsuit alleging pay discrimination will receive just under $11,000 on average, according to a final accounting in the settlement of the case that was submitted Monday to a federal judge in Oakland, Calif.

— From news services