PHARMACEUTICALS

FDA halts Chinese firm's drug imports

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday it will no longer allow imports of drug ingredients or medicines made with ingredients produced by China’s Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals, after a recall of one of its drugs that contained a probable carcinogen.

The manufacturer of the high blood pressure medicine valsartan recalled the product in the United States in July because an impurity linked to cancer had been detected.

European authorities also said Friday that Huahai had not complied with good manufacturing practices and that its factory in Linhai, China, was no longer authorized to produce valsartan.

The FDA said it was halting imports after it found major manufacturing process issues during its inspection of Huahai’s plant. The agency said the freeze on the imports would remain in place until Huahai determines how the impurities were introduced and improves its quality control systems.

— Reuters

COPYRIGHTS

Led Zeppelin faces retrial in song lawsuit

Led Zeppelin must return to court in a lawsuit that accuses the rock band of stealing the opening chords of “Stairway to Heaven” from an obscure 1968 instrumental.

In a turnabout in a challenge to the authenticity of one of rock’s most famous songs, a federal appeals court in San Francisco ruled Friday that a 2016 trial wasn’t fair to the group Spirit and its late guitarist, Randy California, who wrote the song “Taurus.”

When the case goes to a retrial, jurors will be able to listen to the album version of “Taurus,” which was not allowed in the first trial in 2016.

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page and singer Robert Plant both testified at the trial two years ago about the genesis of “Stairway.” Music experts testified that the descending chromatic scale in “Taurus,” which the band was accused of having copied, is common in popular music and isn’t subject to copyright protection.

— Bloomberg News

ECONOMY

August had slight gain in consumer spending

U.S. consumer spending edged up 0.3 percent in August, the smallest gain in six months, as sales of cars and other durable goods fell. A key gauge of inflation slowed slightly after its biggest annual gain in six years.

The rise in spending was the weakest since a 0.1 percent bump in February, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Spending had been up 0.4 percent in both June and July.

An inflation gauge closely watched by the Federal Reserve edged up 0.1 percent in August, a tiny gain that left prices rising 2.2 percent over the past 12 months, down from a 2.3 percent 12-month rise in July, which had been the fastest pace in six years.

Core inflation, which excludes energy and food, rose 2 percent for the 12 months ending in August.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Credit Suisse Group agreed to pay $10 million to New York state and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to settle a probe into "fraudulent practices" in its retail execution services business. New York state Attorney General Barbara Underwood and the SEC announced the settlement Friday, saying they had found that Credit Suisse gave preference to customers whose orders had to be included in aggregate execution quality reports to those that didn't, without disclosing the practice. The investigation targeted Credit Suisse's Retail Execution Services business, which no longer operates.

— From news reports