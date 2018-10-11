PHARMACEUTICALS

FDA panel rejects opioid injection

Trevena’s opioid injection for managing acute pain failed to win the backing of an advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, as opioid addiction in the United States reaches epidemic proportion.

The panel voted 8 to 7 against the treatment. Called oliceridine, the drug is administered in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. It aims to manage acute pain in patients for whom an intravenous opioid is necessary.

“We just don’t have enough safety data to say that we are not going to inadvertently harm people,” said Mary Ellen McCann, a panel member and associate professor of anesthesia at Harvard Medical School.

The decision comes two days after FDA staff reviewers said overall assessment of the abuse-related data suggested the treatment has an abuse and overdose potential and could lead to physical dependence similar to other such treatments.

The FDA will decide the fate of drug by Nov. 2. The regulator is not obligated to adhere to the panel’s recommendations but typically does.

— Reuters

ECONOMY

Jury finds Johnson's not liable in talc case

A New Jersey jury on Thursday cleared Johnson & Johnson of liability in a case involving a woman who alleged the company’s talcum-based products, including its baby powder, contain asbestos and caused her cancer.

After less than a day of deliberations, the jury in New Brunswick, N.J., rejected claims by Rosalind Henry and her husband, who alleged Henry’s mesothelioma, a cancer associated with asbestos exposure, was caused by the company’s talc products.

Johnson & Johnson is facing some 10,600 liability lawsuits across the United States over its talc products, most involving claims that they caused ovarian cancer and that the company knew of and concealed risks associated with the products.

“We have deep sympathy for anyone diagnosed with any form of cancer and appreciate that people are looking for answers. However, Johnson’s baby powder is not the cause of this disease,” the company said in a statement after the verdict.

A lawyer for Henry has not returned a request for comment.

— Reuters

LAWSUITS

Walmart to pay $65 million in cashiers suit

Walmart has agreed to pay $65 million to nearly 100,000 current and former cashiers in California who accused the retailer of violating state law by refusing to provide them with seating.

Walmart denied any wrongdoing in the nine-year-old case, which was scheduled to go to trial later this year, in a filing in federal court in San Francisco on Wednesday. The settlement must be approved by a federal judge.

In addition to the payout, the company said it would begin providing seating to its cashiers in California.

The lawsuit was one of the first brought under a California regulation that requires seating for employees “when the nature of the work reasonably permits.”

Walmart had claimed that placing stools at cash registers would pose a safety hazard and could make workers less productive. The company said the nature of cashiers’ work did not reasonably permit seating because they need to scan large items, stretch to see the bottom of shoppers’ carts, bag merchandise, and sometimes perform work away from registers.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Three Nebraska farmers have agreed to plead guilty to fraudulently marketing corn and soybeans as certified organic as part of a multimillion-dollar scheme. Documents filed in federal court in Iowa show Tom Brennan, James Brennan and Michael Potter each intend to plead guilty to wire fraud. All three are identified in court papers as farmers from Nebraska. Prosecutors allege the three sold non-organic grains to an Iowa company that marketed them nationwide with an organic label. In particular, they allegedly used unapproved substances such as pesticides and nitrogen to grow the crops. The scheme allegedly lasted from 2010 until 2017 and netted at least $10.8 million.

Medical device maker Medtronic has disabled Internet updates for some 34,000 CareLink programming devices that health-care providers around the world use to access implanted pacemakers, saying the system was vulnerable to cyber attacks. The company said it knows of no cases where the vulnerability had been exploited by hackers in a letter sent to physicians this week. The company said in the letter that it is working to develop security updates "that will further address these vulnerabilities and will be implemented pending regulatory agency approvals." The programmers can still be manually updated.

CBS elevated human resources executive Laurie Rosenfield to the newly created role of chief people officer, another sign the broadcaster is reevaluating its corporate culture after the sexual-misconduct scandal of ex-CEO Les Moonves. Rosenfield will report directly to acting chief executive Joe Ianniello, CBS said Thursday. "This role has been created to ensure we remain steadfast in our commitment to putting our people first," Ianniello said in a statement.

— From news reports