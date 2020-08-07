The FDA agreed to a priority review with a decision expected by March 7, the companies said, faster than the 10 months typically expected under a standard review. The companies added in a statement that the agency “has stated that, if possible, it plans to act early on this application.”

Biogen said regulators had agreed to speed up the review without the company using a voucher that ensures a fast consideration, which some analysts said could be viewed as a sign of FDA interest.

The drug has had a tumultuous journey. Biogen in October revived plans to seek approval for the treatment, months after scrapping the development of the drug following disappointing study results.

The FDA is planning to hold a meeting of outside experts on the application on a yet-to-be-determined date, the companies said. The agency is not required to follow the recommendation of such advisory committees but often does.

PACKAGE DELIVERY

UPS, FedEx raise prices amid pandemic

United Parcel Service and FedEx said Friday they are raising prices aggressively to boost profit and help manage an avalanche of residential deliveries spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

UPS plans to apply holiday season surcharges of as much as $4 a package for shippers that send more than 25,000 parcels a week and whose peak-season volume is triple February’s level. On the low end, the charge is $1 a package for ground deliveries for shippers with volume at least 10 percent above February’s level. UPS, which skipped the peak-season fees last year, charged less than $1 extra per package in 2018.

FedEx will boost international surcharges on select routes beginning Aug. 10. Deliveries to the United States from Hong Kong will double to $2 a kilo and from Taiwan will jump to $1 from 22 cents. FedEx has said it plans to apply holiday surcharges as well.

UPS, FedEx and other couriers have been hit with unprecedented residential package volume amid the pandemic. Deliveries to homes can be more costly than those to businesses because there are typically fewer packages per stop and more distance between locations.

The surge in demand has given couriers leverage to raise prices, however. UPS’s average U.S. volume climbed 23 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, and FedEx U.S. ground deliveries jumped 20 percent in its latest quarter.

Also in Business

Delta Air Lines will need at least 3,000 of its roughly 20,000 flight attendants to take unpaid leave of four to 12 months, or consider other options, to avoid involuntary furloughs, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Friday. Atlanta-based Delta last month reported a 91 percent plunge in second-quarter revenue.

Pfizer said on Friday it signed a multiyear agreement to make covid-19 treatment remdesivir for developer Gilead Sciences, which is under pressure to increase tight supplies of the antiviral drug. Gilead is aiming to make enough of the drug by the end of the year to treat more than 2 million covid-19 patients, and agreed to send nearly all of its remdesivir supply to the United States through September. Hospital staffers and politicians have complained about difficulties in gaining access to the drug.

Goldman Sachs boosted litigation reserves by $2.01 billion after agreeing with Malaysia to resolve probes into the U.S. bank's role in a scheme to plunder the nation's 1MDB investment fund. The additional provision cut the firm's previously announced second-quarter profit by 85 percent, the bank said Friday in a filing. Goldman Sachs said last month that the Malaysia settlement would "materially increase" the $945 million already set aside.