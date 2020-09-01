FDA warns Mylan on drug contamination

The FDA inspected Mylan’s facility in Pashamylaram, India, in February.

The agency found that the plant, which makes active ingredients for drugs, hadn’t taken the proper precautions to ensure solvents it used didn’t contain impurities, including failing to adequately test the raw materials.

FDA inspectors reported that Mylan’s testing found signs of impurities in its solvents but that the company failed to investigate further.

Mylan said in a statement that it had been working with the FDA since last fall to thoroughly investigate potential risks associated with inquiries related to impurities.

— Bloomberg News

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft unveils tool to spy 'deepfakes'

Microsoft is releasing new technology to fight “deepfakes” that can be used to spread false information ahead of the U.S. election.

The Microsoft Video Authenticator analyzes videos and photos and provides a score indicating the chance that they’re manipulated, the company said.

Deepfakes use artificial intelligence to alter videos or audio to make someone appear to do or say something they didn’t. Microsoft’s tool aims to identify videos that have been altered using AI, according to a Tuesday blog post by the company.

A second new Microsoft tool, also announced Tuesday, will allow video creators to certify that their content is authentic and then communicate to online viewers that deepfake technology hasn’t been used, based on a Microsoft certification that has “a high degree of accuracy,” the post said. Viewers can access this feature through a browser extension.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

U.S. oil and gas company Whiting Petroleum said Tuesday it had emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy and completed its financial restructuring, shrinking its funded debt by about $3 billion. Whiting became the first publicly traded shale producer to file for bankruptcy in April after the historic crash in crude prices in the previous month. Shares of the company’s new common stock will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “WLL” on Wednesday.



The U.S. House Oversight Committee on Tuesday decided to subpoena AbbVie to seek documents on the drugmaker’s blockbuster treatments, Humira and Imbruvica, as part of its investigation into drug-pricing practices. The committee began the probe last year and had sought information from 12 drugmakers on price increases, corporate strategies to preserve market share and pricing power. AbbVie said it has been cooperating with the committee since it received their initial letter in January 2019.

American Express is letting small businesses borrow more on their cards. Amex, long known for charge cards that business customers have to pay off in full each month, will now let those cardholders pay off certain purchases over longer periods, with interest. Customers with the firm’s green, gold and platinum business cards will see the option in November.

Mario Draghi, the former European Central Bank president, urged governments to channel stimulus funds toward sectors that can create new jobs for young people. “Subsidies will have to go down, but at the same time jobs will be created,” Draghi said at an online event. Draghi has kept a low profile after retiring from the ECB in October but has commented on the response to the coronavirus crisis in recent weeks.

— From news reports

Coming today

8:15 a.m.: Payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in August.