The facility is one of several programs rolled out last year to support the flow of credit to businesses at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Banks that make loans through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program can pledge them as collateral to the central bank in exchange for term financing.

AD

The Fed also said its other remaining emergency facilities — the Commercial Paper Funding Facility, the Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility and the Primary Dealer Credit Facility — would expire as scheduled on March 31, citing low usage since summer.

AD

The facilities had all been scheduled to close at the end of last year but were extended for three months as a precaution at the Fed’s request, with the agreement of then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. However, he declined to grant the central bank’s call to extend several other emergency facilities that made loans to companies and municipal debt issuers. Instead, Mnuchin ruled that they should close on schedule and that unused taxpayer money that backstopped them be returned.

— Bloomberg News

AD

AUTO INDUSTRY

U.S. sues EZ Lynk over vehicle 'defeat devices'

The U.S. government on Monday sued the automobile device manufacturer EZ Lynk for selling tens of thousands of “defeat devices” that enabled car and truck owners to disable their vehicles’ computerized emission controls at the push of a button.

AD

In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, the Justice Department accused EZ Lynk of having since 2016 violated the federal Clean Air Act by selling its aftermarket EZ Lynk System for drivers of Ford, GMC and Chrysler trucks, among other vehicles.

The government said the system includes a device that plugs into vehicles’ computers to install deletion software, a cloud platform that stores the software, and an app that lets drivers buy and install the software through smartphones.

AD

According to court papers, the Cayman Islands-based company “actively encourages” drivers to use EZ Lynk System, including through an online forum where drivers praise the product and some EZ Lynk representatives offer technical support.

“Emissions controls on cars and trucks protect the public from harmful effects of air pollution,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan said in a statement. “EZ Lynk has put the public’s health at risk by manufacturing and selling devices intended to disable those emissions controls.”

AD

EZ Lynk did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Other defendants include co-founders Bradley Gintz and Thomas Wood and an affiliate, Prestige Worldwide. Lawyers for the defendants could not immediately be identified.

AD

The lawsuit seeks civil penalties for Clean Air Act violations and an injunction against further sales and installations.

— Reuters

Also in business

Italy's billionaire Agnelli family agreed to buy a stake in French shoe and bag maker Christian Louboutin for $640 million, expanding in the luxury industry. The family's Exor holding company said Monday that it is acquiring a 24 percent stake and sees growth potential for the brand in China and in ­e-commerce. Under the leadership of John Elkann, the Agnelli family's investment company has been diversifying its investments in recent years as the founders of Fiat Chrysler expand. Linking up with Louboutin follows Exor's investment in Chinese luxury brand Shang Xia.

AD

AD

Amazon has scooped up a minority stake in a cargo airline that operates a portion of its fast-growing air-cargo division, the latest sign of the company's long-term ambitions to expand its airfreight operations. Amazon spent $131 million to acquire about 13.5 million shares of Air Transport Services Group, the air cargo operator said in a securities filing on Monday, exercising warrants Amazon had previously acquired. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)