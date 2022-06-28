Placeholder while article actions load

Fed officials downplay recession risks Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Federal Reserve officials played down the risk that the U.S. economy will tip into recession, even as they raise interest rates with another 75 basis-point hike on the table next month. New York Fed President John Williams and San Francisco’s Mary Daly acknowledged on Tuesday they had to cool the hottest inflation in 40 years but insisted that a soft landing was still possible.

“I see us tapping on the brakes to slow to a more sustainable pace, rather than slamming on the brakes, going over the handlebars and having the proverbial recession,” Daly told an online event hosted by LinkedIn.

Fed officials have been making more aggressive rate increases as they fight inflation, following criticism that they left monetary policy too easy for too long as the economy rebounded from the pandemic.

Advertisement

The Fed raised its benchmark rate earlier this month by 75 basis points — the biggest increase since 1994 — to a range of 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent. Chair Jerome H. Powell said after the meeting that officials could consider another 75 basis-point increase, or a 50 basis-point hike, when they meet next month.

— Bloomberg News

Employees allege firing over prayer

Two employees with a North Carolina company say they were fired after refusing to participate in the firm’s daily Christian prayer meetings, which they said went against their respective religious beliefs, according to a lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The lawsuit, which seeks a jury trial, was filed in U.S. District Court in Greensboro on Monday on behalf of John McGaha, a construction manager at Aurora Pro Services, and Mackenzie Saunders, a customer service representatives at the Greensboro residential services company. The EEOC announced the lawsuit Tuesday.

Advertisement

In the complaint, the EEOC says daily prayer meetings are part of Aurora’s business model, though there is no reference to it on its web page. Attendance at the prayer meetings was mandatory for employees and was a condition of employment regardless of a worker’s religious beliefs or affiliation, the complaint says.

— Associated Press

Walgreens won't sell Boots drugstore chain

Walgreens Boots Alliance abandoned the sale of its Boots drugstore chain that was expected to bring more than $6 billion after failing to secure the desired valuation for the U.K. business amid a turbulent credit market.

The American health-care group had been in talks with a consortium between Reliance Industries and Apollo Global Management over the sale of Britain’s biggest pharmacy chain.

As a result of “market instability severely impacting financing availability, no third party has been able to make an offer that adequately reflects the high potential value of Boots,” Walgreens said Tuesday in a statement.

Advertisement

Walgreens had been exploring the Boots sale amid increased focus on its North American business, where it had begun adding primary-care centers to its U.S. locations and launched an initiative to enroll patients in clinical trials. Walgreens chief executive Rosalind Brewer left open the possibility of other moves for the U.K. pharmacy chain in Tuesday’s statement.

“The board and I remain confident that Boots and No7 Beauty Company hold strong fundamental value,” she said.

— Bloomberg News



U.S. consumers were less confident again in June as persistent inflation and rising interest rates have Americans as pessimistic as they’ve been about the future in almost a decade. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index slipped to 98.7 in June from 103.2 in May, the second straight monthly decline. The business research group’s expectations index, based on consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, tumbled in June to 66.4 — its lowest level since 2013 — from 73.7 in May. It has been a consistently weak spot in the survey recently.

The present situation index, which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor conditions, ticked down less than a full point in June to 147.1.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article