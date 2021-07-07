President Biden should offer Jerome H. Powell a second term as chair of the Federal Reserve to preserve policy stability as the U.S. economy recovers from the pandemic, said former Fed vice chair Alan Blinder. “Jay Powell, I think, has done a really outstanding job at the Fed, and if President Biden was asking me — which he isn’t — I would advise to keep Jay Powell in place,” he said Wednesday on Bloomberg Television. Powell, whose term expires in February, has so far deflected questions in public on whether he would stay in the job if asked, while leaving the impression intact that he would welcome another four years at the Fed’s helm.