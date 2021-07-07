Overall, “participants generally judged that, as a matter of prudent planning, it was important to be well positioned to reduce the pace of asset purchases, if appropriate, in response to unexpected economic developments, including faster-than-anticipated progress toward the Committee’s goals or the emergence of risks that could impede the attainment of the Committee’s goals,” the minutes stated.
The Federal Open Market Committee at its June 15-16 meeting shifted toward a post-pandemic view of the world, dropping a long-standing reference to the coronavirus as a constraint on the economy.
— Reuters
LABOR
Job openings hit record high for May
U.S. employers posted a record-high number of open jobs for the second straight month as a rebounding economy generates intense demand for workers.
The number of available jobs on the last day of May rose slightly to 9.21 million, from 9.19 million in April, the Labor Department said Wednesday, the highest such figure since records began in December 2000. The previously reported figure for April of 9.3 million was revised lower.
The number of people quitting their jobs slipped in May from a record high in April but remains elevated. The percentage of workers getting laid off hit a record low in May, the report said.
The figures point to a tight job market, with employers forced to pay more to attract workers yet still struggling to fill open jobs. And many workers are leaving jobs for better-paying positions at other companies.
— Associated Press
TRAVEL
American saw holiday boost in passengers
American Airlines says it carried nearly three times as many passengers over the July 4 weekend than it did over the holiday last year, the latest sign that travel — at least within the United States — is rebounding from pandemic lows of 2020.
American said Wednesday that it carried nearly 2.7 million passengers on more than 26,000 American and American Eagle flights between last Thursday and Monday.
The airline did not provide comparisons with 2019, but the Transportation Security Administration screened 10.1 million travelers in the same five-day period, down 17 percent from the comparable period in 2019. Those figures have been improving every month.
Most U.S. travelers are taking domestic flights; international travel remains more deeply depressed. A global airline trade group Wednesday urged governments to relax travel restrictions imposed to slow the spread of covid-19.
— Associated Press
Also in Business
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said the agency is examining whether to require asset managers to bolster disclosure of workforce and management diversity. “I have asked SEC staff to consider ways that we can enhance such transparency,” Gensler said Wednesday at an SEC event. That could include requiring disclosure of “aggregated demographic information about an adviser’s employees and owners,” he said. Gensler said it may also include having fund managers disclose their diversity and inclusion practices when selecting other advisers.
President Biden should offer Jerome H. Powell a second term as chair of the Federal Reserve to preserve policy stability as the U.S. economy recovers from the pandemic, said former Fed vice chair Alan Blinder. “Jay Powell, I think, has done a really outstanding job at the Fed, and if President Biden was asking me — which he isn’t — I would advise to keep Jay Powell in place,” he said Wednesday on Bloomberg Television. Powell, whose term expires in February, has so far deflected questions in public on whether he would stay in the job if asked, while leaving the impression intact that he would welcome another four years at the Fed’s helm.
— From news reports