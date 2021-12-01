Fed report cites higher prices, labor shortages

The report was based on anecdotal information collected by the Fed’s 12 regional banks through Nov. 19 and compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.
“The outlook for overall activity remained positive in most Districts, but some noted uncertainty about when supply chain and labor supply challenges would ease,” the Fed said in the report.
Higher and more persistent inflation has led the Fed to consider speeding up how quickly it withdraws pandemic-related monetary policy support.
The U.S. central bank is set to phase out its bond-buying program in mid-2022 under a plan announced at the start of November to slow purchases by $15 billion a month. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee will meet again in mid-December, when it could make a decision to accelerate the pace of tapering.
Jerome H. Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve Board, said earlier Wednesday that “it’s appropriate that we consider at the next meeting tapering faster so that it wraps up a few months earlier.”
— Bloomberg News
RETAIL
Toys R Us will open store in N.J. megamall
Toys R Us, a resuscitated version of the toy-seller that went bankrupt and out of business, is returning to its New Jersey home turf with a store in the state’s newest megamall.
The new owner of the brand, Tru Kids, plans to open a flagship location in mid-December at American Dream, the heavily indebted mall a few miles outside Manhattan. The two-level store will occupy 20,000 square feet.
Toys R Us, which was based in nearby Wayne, N.J., filed for bankruptcy four years ago, unable to cope with online rivals and retail giants such as Walmart that used deep discounts on toys to attract shoppers.
The chain closed the last of its 800 stores the following year, leaving a trail of empty big-box buildings as well as unhappy workers who said they were overlooked as the company wound down.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
Mexico’s remittances reached another record in October, powered by the U.S. economic recovery and a weaker peso that encourages workers abroad to send money back home to support their families. Latin America’s second-largest economy posted $4.82 billion in money sent by Mexicans abroad in October, the biggest inflow on record and a 34 percent gain compared with a year ago, the central bank said on its website Wednesday.
General Motors expects to earn about $14 billion in pretax profit this year, which is more than the guidance the automaker previously provided to Wall Street analysts, the company’s chief financial officer said Wednesday. The company’s sales have been strong, and GM has been able to navigate the semiconductor shortage to mitigate lost production, Paul Jacobson said. GM had previously said it expected to make $11.5 billion to $13.5 billion in earnings before interest and taxes.
Confidence among chief executives of large U.S. companies jumped to a record high as expectations for hiring, capital investment and sales all improved. The Business Roundtable’s CEO Economic Outlook Index rose 10 points to 124 in the fourth quarter, the highest in 20 years’ worth of data, according to the report released Wednesday. The survey of 167 CEOs, conducted Nov. 3-22, also showed CEOs expect the U.S. economy to grow 3.9 percent next year.
— From news reports
