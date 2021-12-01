Fed report cites higher prices, labor shortages

General Motors expects to earn about $14 billion in pretax profit this year, which is more than the guidance the automaker previously provided to Wall Street analysts, the company’s chief financial officer said Wednesday. The company’s sales have been strong, and GM has been able to navigate the semiconductor shortage to mitigate lost production, Paul Jacobson said. GM had previously said it expected to make $11.5 billion to $13.5 billion in earnings before interest and taxes.