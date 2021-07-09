The report will be the subject of hearings in Congress next week, including testimony from Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell about the outlook for the economy, inflation and the transition of monetary policy as the impact of the pandemic recedes.
The report released by the Fed on Friday is largely backward-looking, but it documents the central bank’s view that the recovery remains on track as companies and families navigate a complicated economic reopening.
Prices have risen faster than expected, for example, and although the supply bottlenecks and other factors driving the price increases are expected to ease over time, “upside risks to the inflation outlook in the near term have increased,” the Fed said.
Hiring also has slowed for an unexpected reason: Firms want to bring on more employees, but not enough workers are ready to take those jobs as they cope with health and family concerns and can rely on continuing federal unemployment benefits to help pay their bills.
MANUFACTURING
Foxconn considers Wisconsin for EVs
Taiwan’s Foxconn said Friday that it was in talks with the U.S. state of Wisconsin about building electric vehicles there, part of the major Apple supplier’s push to diversify its income streams.
Foxconn and the electric-car manufacturer Fisker said in May that they had finalized a deal to assemble vehicles. They did not identify a location, but Fisker’s chief executive said Foxconn’s Wisconsin site was a possibility.
In a statement, Foxconn said it had begun talks with Wisconsin.
A Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. spokesman said the agency does not comment on any potential talks until a contract has been signed.
In April, Foxconn drastically scaled back plans for a $10 billion factory in Wisconsin, confirming its retreat from a project that Donald Trump as president once called “the eighth wonder of the world” and was supposed to build cutting-edge, flat-panel display screens.
Philip Morris International agreed to buy the British maker of asthma medicine Vectura Group for $1.2 billion, one of the biggest moves yet by a tobacco company toward treating illnesses that its cigarettes can help cause. The Philip Morris offer is higher than one from Carlyle Group that Vectura had agreed to in May.
Northrop Grumman won a NASA contract worth $935 million to develop living quarters for the U.S. space agency's planned outpost orbiting the moon, the weapons maker said Friday. Astronauts will live and conduct research in the Habitation and Logistics Outpost made by Northrop for the lunar orbiter, called Gateway. China also has plans for the moon, including setting up a base on its south pole.
