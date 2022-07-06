Fed says interest rates may need to go higher



United Airlines blamed the Federal Aviation Administration and the nation’s air traffic control system for exacerbating the issues plaguing the industry, saying the agency has been overwhelmed by the volume of flights. The carrier estimated Wednesday that more than 50 percent of its delay minutes and 75 percent of its cancellations in the past four months were because of FAA actions to manage air traffic and flight capacity. Those include holding aircraft in flight, assigning specific departure times, ground delays and reroutings.



Growth in the U.S. services sector eased in June to a more than two-year low as orders softened amid ongoing hiring challenges and capacity constraints. The Institute for Supply Management’s gauge of services slipped to 55.3 from May’s 55.9, according to data released Wednesday. Despite the softening, the index remains above the threshold of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. While the ISM’s index of new orders dropped two points, a measure of business activity — which parallels the ISM’s gauge of factory production — strengthened.



The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday said that the outlook for the global economy had “darkened significantly” since April and that she could not rule out a possible global recession next year given the elevated risks. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told Reuters that the fund would downgrade in coming weeks its 2022 forecast for 3.6 percent global economic growth for the third time this year, adding that IMF economists were still finalizing the new numbers. The IMF is expected to release its updated forecast for 2022 and 2023 in late July, after slashing its forecast by nearly a full percentage point in April.



British Airways is scrapping another 10,300 flights through the summer season as it grapples with a staffing crisis that’s unleashed chaotic scenes across Europe’s aviation sector. With the latest round of cancellations, which follow others earlier this week, the unit of International Airlines Group SA will have pared about 13 percent of its schedule from April through October, it said Wednesday. Only short-haul routes are affected.