Investigators are “100 percent sure” that no one was driving the Tesla that missed a curve on a residential road, hit a tree and burst into flames, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

But they’re still trying to determine whether the electric car was operating on Tesla’s Autopilot driver-assist system, or if the “Full Self-Driving Capability” system was in use.

KHOU-TV reported that the car was a 2019 Tesla Model S.

— Associated Press

SOCIAL MEDIA

Apple allows Parler back in App Store

Apple will let the social media app Parler back in the App Store after an almost four-month absence, the iPhone maker told U.S. government officials ahead of a congressional antitrust hearing later this week.

The technology giant made the disclosure in a letter to Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.).

Parler was removed from the App Store in January after it was one of the online networks used to incite violence at the U.S. Capitol. At the time, Apple said it pulled the app for violating content guidelines and said it would consider reinstating the service if Parler made changes to better moderate content.

Apple told the government officials in the letter that it found posts on Parler that “encouraged violence, denigrated various ethnic groups, races and religions, glorified Nazism, and called for violence.”

Since Parler has proposed content moderation changes, Apple said it informed the company on April 14 that it will approve a forthcoming update.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Microsoft’s gaming division Xbox will roll out a beta version of its cloud gaming service on Web browsers of Windows 10 PCs and Apple’s iPhones and iPads starting Tuesday. The feature will enable users to play more than 100 Xbox Game Pass titles on Microsoft’s Edge, Google’s Chrome, or Apple’s Safari Internet browsers on their devices instead of using a video game console. The beta version will be available only for select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, Xbox said in a blog post Monday.

Facebook announced Monday that it’s building a series of new audio-focused products, including virtual rooms where users can host live discussions, and a feature called “soundbites” that lets users post short audio snippets to their feed like they would a photo or video. Facebook will also create a podcasting feature so users can download and listen to podcasts directly from the main app.

Harley-Davidson on Monday raised its full-year earnings forecast after smashing analysts’ quarterly profit estimates. But the company also received a setback in the European Union — its second-biggest market — where all of its products, regardless of origin, will be subjected to a 56 percent import tariff from June, following a new E.U. ruling. In the latest quarter, Harley reported a 31 percent year-on-year jump in retail sales in the United States, the first quarterly sales increase in its biggest market in six years.

Coca-Cola sales beat expectations in the first quarter as the soda maker said it saw early — though uneven — signs of recovery in demand, particularly in areas with stronger rates of vaccination against the coronavirus. Coke’s organic revenue, which excludes the impact of currency or acquisitions, climbed 6 percent in the quarter ending April 2, according to a statement Monday.

Office furniture company Herman Miller agreed to acquire rival Knoll for $1.8 billion, moving to take advantage of workplace renovations and restructurings as the pandemic eases. The companies said the combination would help them feed into the transformation of home and office as work continues to be split between the two. Knoll chairman and chief executive Andrew Cogan will step down when the transaction closes, and Herman Miller CEO Andi Owen will be president and CEO of the combined company.

— From news reports

