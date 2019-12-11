In the 2019 budget year, the government ran up a deficit of $984 billion, the most in seven years.

The Congressional Budget Office is forecasting that the deficit for 2020 will hit $1 trillion and will stay above $1 trillion for the next decade. The country last ran annual $1 trillion annual deficits from 2009 through 2012 during and after the financial crisis.

The U.S. budget deficit rose by 2 percent last month to $209 billion, another step in a journey back toward $1 trillion-a-year budget shortfalls.

The Treasury Department reported Wednesday that the federal government took in $225 billion in tax and other revenue but spent a record $434 billion in November.

November is the second month of the government’s 2020 budget year.

The gap narrowed as the economy picked up momentum. But the fiscal imbalance started to grow again after President Trump and Congress pushed through a massive tax cut in 2017 while ramping up spending.

Associated Press

RETAIL

Home Depot links thefts to opioid crisis

Home Depot executives said Wednesday that the nation’s opioid crisis could be contributing to an unexpected surge in thefts from its stores and warehouses.

The company said distribution centers that house its goods and those of other retailers have been targets of organized groups of criminals who are stealing millions of dollars worth of products. The theft, which retailers call shrink, has gotten so bad that it will narrow Home Depot’s operating profit margins next year, chief executive Craig Menear said on a call with analysts.

“This is happening everywhere in retail,” Menear said. “We think this ties to the opioid crisis, but we’re not positive about that.”

Home Depot’s expression of concern is one of the first times a major U.S. retailer has specifically called out the opioid epidemic as a factor in its performance and financial results.

Bloomberg

Also in Business

Toyota’s longest-serving American head of its U.S. business is retiring and will be replaced by a Japanese executive. Jim Lentz, a 37-year Toyota veteran, will retire and step down as chief executive of Toyota Motor North America on April 1 and be replaced by Tetsuo “Ted” Ogawa, who’s been chief operating officer of the regional unit since January. Lentz, 64, said the decision to retire was his own and part of a handover plan two years in the making. Ogawa, 60, has split his time between the United States and China for the past decade and has worked out of Toyota’s main U.S. office since 2017.

Amazon’s new generation of Alexa devices has sold out in parts of Europe and won’t be available again until the new year, according to the retailer’s websites in various countries. Customers trying to order third-generation Echo speakers on the U.K. website Wednesday were told they won’t receive their order until sometime between Dec. 25 and Jan. 2, depending on the color. A listing for the Echo Dot said it’s out of stock until Dec. 20 or later. French, Spanish and German shoppers looking for an Echo are out of luck until January. (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Nestle is selling its U.S. ice cream business that includes brands like Haagen-Dazs and Drumstick to a joint venture with private equity firm PAI Partners for $4 billion. The venture, Froneri, already sells Nestle ice cream brands in much of the rest of the world. Nestle and PAI created it in 2016, merging the Swiss company’s ice cream businesses in 20 countries.

From news reports

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: The Labor Department releases the producer price index for November.

10 a.m.: Mortgage company Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.

