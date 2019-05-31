ENERGY

Gasoline ethanol restrictions are lifted

The Trump administration on Friday lifted restrictions on the sale of higher ethanol blends of gasoline, keeping a campaign promise to farmers suffering from the trade war with China but inviting a legal challenge from the oil industry.

The announcement allows gasoline stations to sell blends containing up to 15 percent corn-based ethanol, called E15, year-round, ending a summertime ban that President Barack Obama’s Environmental Protection Agency imposed in 2011 to reduce smog.

The action is a win for the U.S. farm lobby, which has argued that the Obama-era restrictions on E15 hurt growers by limiting demand for corn-based fuel, without providing tangible air quality benefits. Recent research has concluded there is little difference in smog risk between E15 and E10.

“We estimate this one change will generate over a billion new gallons of ethanol demand in the next five years,” said Emily Skor, chief executive of biofuel trade group Growth Energy, adding it could also boost the market for American grain by some 2 billion bushels over time.

The decision marks a setback for the oil industry, which views biofuels as competition.

— Reuters

COURTS

$300 million awarded to woman in J&J case

Johnson & Johnson was ordered by a jury to pay $300 million in punitive damages to a woman who blamed her rare asbestos-related cancer on decades of daily use of the company’s talc-based products.

The ruling brings to $325 million the amount the state-court jury in Manhattan said J&J should pay Donna Olson and her husband over her cancer that she blamed on J&J’s baby powder and its former Shower-to-Shower product.

The total verdict is one of the highest in more than two years of litigation over J&J talc products.

Kim Montagnino, a J&J spokeswoman, said the company would appeal the jury’s findings because it believes the trial was flawed. “Of all the verdicts against Johnson & Johnson that have been through the appellate process, every one has been overturned,” she said in an emailed statement.

J&J faces more than 14,000 claims that its powders caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, a rare cancer linked to asbestos exposure. The company denies its products ever contained the carcinogen and argues talc doesn’t cause the life-threatening illnesses.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Heritage Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, has agreed to pay $7.1 million to settle allegations that it fixed the prices of several medicines, including a key diabetes drug, the Justice Department said. The company is accused of working with other generic drugmakers to fix prices and rig bids for medicines like glyburide, a diabetes drug. The company also settled allegations that it paid kickbacks for drugs that were paid for by federal health-care programs.

U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in 15 months in April, which could support the Federal Reserve's contention that recent low inflation readings were transitory and allow the central bank to keep interest rates unchanged for a while. But gains in inflation are likely to be limited as the report from the Commerce Department on Friday also showed a deceleration in consumer spending last month, the latest indication that economic growth was slowing.

Martin Shkreli sued the former chief executive of Retrophin and two other executives for at least $30 million, claiming they conspired to oust him from the company for their own benefit. Shkreli, 36, started Retrophin after teaching himself biology. He was sentenced to seven years in prison for stealing $11 million to repay investors after the hedge fund manager turned drug executive lost money on risky trades.

French automaker Renault said its board will meet Tuesday to vote on a possible merger with Fiat Chrysler. Fiat Chrysler has proposed to merge with Renault to create the world's third-biggest automaker, worth almost $40 billion, and combine forces in the race to make electric and autonomous vehicles. The merged company would produce some 8.7 million vehicles a year, more than General Motors and trailing only Volkswagen and Toyota.

— From news services