Toyota said it is cooperating with the regulator.

NHTSA received 11 complaints from drivers who experienced electrical loss in the affected cars, including seven who reported the issue occurred while driving.

NHTSA said “improper battery installation or prior front end collision repair was a factor” in the incidents.

No injuries or deaths were reported in any of the complaints NHTSA received.

— Bloomberg News

HOUSING

Construction spending rose in January

Spending on U.S. construction projects rose 1.7 percent in January as new-home building continues to lift the sector.

Last month’s increase followed small revised gains in December and November.

Spending on residential construction rose 2.5 percent in January, with single-family home projects up 3 percent, the Commerce Department reported Monday.

Despite an economy that has been battered for nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, historically low interest rates and city dwellers moving to the suburbs and beyond have boosted home sales.

In a separate report, the government said that applications for building permits, which typically signal activity ahead, spiked 10.4 percent in January.

Total spending on construction in January was $1.52 billion, 5.8 percent higher than in January 2020.

— Associated Press

MANUFACTURING

Factory activity rose to three-year high

U.S. manufacturing expanded in February at the fastest pace in three years with the arrival of a surge in new orders.

The Institute for Supply Management reported Monday that its gauge of manufacturing activity rose to a reading of 60.8 percent last month, 2.1 percentage-points above the January level of 58.7 percent.

It was the strongest performance since February 2018. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector. The 60.8 percent reading last month matched a similar reading in February 2018 and the level in those months was the highest since a reading of 61.4 percent in May 2004.

The survey found optimism increasing with five positive comments for every cautious comment, up from a 3-to-1 ratio in the January survey.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

All of Apple’s 270 U.S. retail stores are now open in some capacity for the first time since closures due to the coronavirus pandemic began nearly a year ago. Apple’s retail locations across the country have opened and closed multiple times as the spread of the pandemic fluctuated and restrictive measures were implemented and lifted. On Monday, Apple reopened its last remaining closed stores, which were at locations in Texas. Many sites are still operating by appointment only or via Apple Store Express, which uses a bank teller-like setup for making purchases.

United Airlines is expanding its order of Boeing 737 Max airplanes and taking some deliveries sooner as it ramps up for an anticipated increase in travel demand. Chief operating officer Andrew Nocella said in a memo on Monday that the company placed an order for 25 new 737 Max aircraft for delivery in 2023. United has also moved up delivery of 40 previously ordered 737 Max planes to next year and five 737 Max to 2023.

Google is updating its productivity software in a bet that the pandemic has permanently changed how work gets done. A version of Google’s Workspace offering will be tailored for front-line workers, such as retail and health-care employees, the Alphabet unit said in a blog post Monday. The effort is aimed at letting organizations better communicate and collaborate with employees through their mobile phones.

— From news reports

