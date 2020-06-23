GM filed the racketeering lawsuit against FCA last November, alleging its rival bribed United Auto Workers union officials over many years to corrupt the bargaining process and gain advantages, costing GM billions of dollars. GM is seeking “substantial damages” that one analyst said could total at least $6 billion.

A GM spokesman said, “We look forward to constructive dialog with FCA consistent with the court’s order.”

FCA had no immediate comment.

— Reuters

HOUSING

New-home sales rose nearly 17% in May

Sales of new homes rose a strong 16.6 percent in May with the reopening of major parts of the country potentially fueling activity in the housing market.

The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that sales of new single-family homes rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 676,000 last month.

That was a much better performance than expected. Many economists had forecast that sales would fall in May.

The new-home sales numbers come just one day after the United States reported a 9.7 percent plunge in May sales of existing homes to an annual rate of 3.91 million, the slowest pace in nearly a decade.

The median price of a new home rose 4.9 percent to $317,900 in May after falling by 8.7 percent in April, a drop that was attributed to heavy discounting by builders in the midst of the coronavirus shutdowns.

— Associated Press

CORPORATIONS

Dealer ousted over BLM comments

Harley-Davidson and Polaris are ousting a dealer from their retailer networks after racist comments disparaging Black Lives Matter protesters were posted to his personal Facebook page.

Activists in Tennessee took images and shared a post made earlier this month on the Facebook page of Russell Abernathy, who owns Polaris, Harley-Davidson and Honda Motor powersports stores in Union City.

“I’m sick of this black lives matter,” read the post, which then used an expletive to call for black people to go to Africa. Abernathy has said his Facebook page — which features a photo of him standing next to a motorcycle and pointing up at a Confederate flag — was hacked, according to Honda, which is investigating.

In a statement on his Harley dealership’s website, Abernathy said he did not write the post and rejects its content.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Microsoft said it will add $150 million to its diversity and inclusion investment while working to double the number of black employees in senior and leadership positions at the company by 2025. “We are committed to take action to help address racial injustice and inequity, and unequivocally believe that Black lives matter,” chief executive Satya Nadella said Tuesday.

Facebook suffered a setback in a key challenge to its business model as Germany’s highest civil court said that it has “no doubt” that the social network misuses its dominant market position. Judges at a hearing on Tuesday ruled that Facebook must comply with a strict order curbing the network’s leeway in tracking users’ browsing and smartphone apps even as it fights the original ruling in a lower court.

