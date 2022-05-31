Federal judge orders IBM to pay $1.6 billion to BMC in software dispute

Placeholder while article actions load

Judge orders IBM to pay $1.6 billion Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight IBM must pay $1.6 billion to BMC Software for swapping in its own software while servicing their mutual client, a Houston federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Gray Miller, after a seven-day nonjury trial, rejected IBM’s claim that their mutual client AT&T opted to switch software products on its own and ruled that IBM’s role in the decision to dump BMC “smacked of intentional wrongdoing.”

For more than a decade, IBM serviced AT&T’s mainframe computers, which ran on rival BMC’s software products. IBM and BMC have long operated under a carefully negotiated agreement that forbids IBM from encouraging mutual clients, like AT&T, to switch to IBM’s competing software product line.

BMC sued IBM in 2017 claiming its rival intended to breach their agreement and poach AT&T’s software business when the two companies renewed their power-sharing deal in 2015. IBM countered that AT&T dumped BMC’s products and jumped to IBM for its own reasons, which IBM claims is fair game under its BMC agreement.

“This verdict is entirely unsupported by fact and law, and IBM intends to pursue complete reversal on appeal,” IBM said in a statement. “IBM acted in good faith in every respect in this engagement. The decision to remove BMC Software technology from its mainframes rested solely with AT&T, as was recognized by the court and confirmed in testimony from AT&T representatives admitted at trial.”

BMC didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the order.

— Bloomberg News

Los Angeles targets most gas appliances

Citing the climate crisis, the Los Angeles City Council has voted to ban most gas appliances in new construction, a policy that’s expected to result in new homes and businesses coming equipped with electric stoves, clothes dryers, water heaters and furnaces.

More than 50 California cities and counties have adopted similar rules banning or discouraging gas hookups in new homes and other buildings. The nation’s second-largest city was late to the game, said Councilmember Nithya Raman (D), the policy’s lead author — but no longer.

The vote Friday “puts us in line with climate leaders across the country,” she said in an interview.

Raman’s motion will require newly constructed buildings to be emissions-free, meaning they don’t add to the carbon dioxide pollution that’s heating the planet and leading to more destructive wildfires, more intense droughts and deadlier heat waves.

The zero-emission policy is likely to take effect in the next few years, although the timeline isn’t clear yet. The motion leaves the details to city agencies, directing them to draft a regulation and bring it back to the council for approval by the end of 2022.

— Los Angeles Times

Home-price growth in 20 U.S. cities picked up for the fourth straight month with Tampa showing the biggest gains. A measure of prices in those 20 cities climbed 21.2 percent through March following a 20.3 percent gain in February, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index showed Tuesday. All 20 cities reported double-digit price increases for the year ending in March and prices in Tampa jumped 34.8 percent, according to a statement.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a broad economic pact that will eliminate most customs fees and help expand bilateral trade to more than $10 billion within five years, officials said. The formal signing of the agreement comes less than two years after Israel and the Gulf Arab state forged full diplomatic ties. It was negotiated earlier this year. The pact is the fastest free trade agreement to be signed in Israeli history, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a tweet.

U.S. consumer confidence dropped in May to the lowest since February, underscoring the impact of decades-high inflation on Americans' economic views. The Conference Board's index decreased to 106.4 from an upwardly revised 108.6 reading in April, data released Tuesday showed. The figures suggest that persistently high inflation, particularly in categories like food and energy, is weighing on household sentiment and straining budgets.

— From news services

