The U.S. labor market will take about a year and a half to return to full steam after the economic blow from the covid-19 pandemic, according to Fitch Ratings. Federal stimulus and a gradual reopening of service industries that were hit hardest will help boost demand for workers, Fitch said in a report released Wednesday. Still, analysts don't expect unemployment levels to reach their natural rate, about 4.3 percent in Fitch's view, until the fourth quarter of 2022. Doing so would require the creation of about 7 million jobs.