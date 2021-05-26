Bayer has said that decades of studies have shown that Roundup and its main active ingredient, glyphosate, are safe for human use. Bayer did not respond to a request for comment.
U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said the proposal “would accomplish a lot for Monsanto,” which Bayer acquired for $63 billion in 2018, and “would accomplish far less for the Roundup users” who are currently healthy.
Chhabria had outlined his doubts about the plan in a hearing last week.
The plan would have grouped potentially millions of residential users and farm laborers in a class and provided them free medical exams for four years and up to $200,000 if they were diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Ford boosts spending in electrification push
Ford Motor on Wednesday outlined plans to boost spending on its electrification efforts by more than a third and said it aims to have 40 percent of its global volume be all electric by 2030.
Under a plan dubbed “Ford+” meant to have investors value it more like a technology company, the No. 2 U.S. automaker said it now expects to spend more than $30 billion on electrification, including battery development, by 2030, up from its prior target of $22 billion. It has launched the all-electric Mustang Mach-E crossover, and plans to introduce electric versions of the Transit van and F-150 pickup.
Ford and other global automakers are racing to shift their gasoline-powered lineups to all electric power under pressure from regions like Europe and China to cut vehicle emissions. President Biden has called for $174 billion to boost U.S. electric-vehicle production, sales and infrastructure.
Ford’s 2030 sales target would translate to more than 1.5 million electric vehicles, based on last year’s sales. By comparison, rival General Motors has targeted annual sales of more than 1 million electric vehicles in the United States and China by 2025.
GM has said it aspires to halt U.S. sales of gasoline-powered passenger vehicles by 2035 and last year said it was investing $27 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles over the next five years.
Some analysts see Ford as trailing its rivals in the electrification race, but Ford officials disagree with that view, pointing to the Mach-E rollout and its other plans.
Ahead of an investor meeting, Ford said it expects to deliver an 8 percent operating margin in 2023.
U.S. firms General Motors and Lockheed Martin will develop a vehicle to drive NASA astronauts around on the moon's surface, they said on Wednesday, competing for a space project that could also promote their brands on Earth. GM and Lockheed said they would collaborate to make a battery-powered, autonomous Lunar Terrain Vehicle for NASA's Artemis lunar landing program, which aims to return U.S. astronauts to the moon as early as 2024. NASA is expected to launch a competition to develop lunar vehicles in its Artemis moon landing program.
Iran banned the mining of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin after a series of blackouts across major cities, in the latest sign of growing unease over the digital asset's energy usage. The ban is effective immediately and will last until Sept. 22, President Hassan Rouhani said on state TV on Wednesday. It follows a regional ban within top bitcoin miner China and electric carmaker Tesla's decision to stop selling cars using the token. Both cited environmental concerns, triggering a drop in bitcoin's value from April's record high.
The U.S. labor market will take about a year and a half to return to full steam after the economic blow from the covid-19 pandemic, according to Fitch Ratings. Federal stimulus and a gradual reopening of service industries that were hit hardest will help boost demand for workers, Fitch said in a report released Wednesday. Still, analysts don't expect unemployment levels to reach their natural rate, about 4.3 percent in Fitch's view, until the fourth quarter of 2022. Doing so would require the creation of about 7 million jobs.
