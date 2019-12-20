“Cox received hundreds of thousands of notices of infringement and did not adequately respond or comply with its obligations to stop its subscribers from infringing on peer to peer networks,” the National Music Publishers Association (NMPA) said.

Cox described the liability amount as “unjust and excessive” and said it plans to appeal the decision, which came Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

“We provide customers with a powerful tool that connects to a world full of content and information. Unfortunately, some customers have chosen to use that connection for wrongful activity,” the company added.

NMPA said the ruling will serve as a warning to organizations that allow users to share information illegally.

— Reuters

MANUFACTURING

U.S. Steel plans layoffs, shutdown

U.S. Steel has delivered a barrage of harsh news, warning of a loss and announcing it will shut down most of its Great Lakes Works facility near Detroit, lay off workers and slash its dividend.

The adjusted loss is expected to be about $1.15 a share in the fourth quarter, with a fully diluted loss of 42 cents for 2019, the Pittsburgh-based company said late Thursday in a statement. The industrial icon plans to lay off as many as 1,545 workers from the Michigan plant, reduce its quarterly dividend to 1 cent from 5 cents, and prune capital expenditures.

U.S. steelmakers are facing slowing demand in the manufacturing sector, even though mills have enjoyed protection because of Trump administration tariffs. U.S. Steel has been a laggard in the domestic industry, with aging plants that are less efficient than rivals with newer technology. That has led to a spate of operational initiatives under different names that have shifted multiple times since 2014.

In October, the producer announced a $700 million investment in a steel mill with rival steel technology to the legacy integrated mills the company has operated. Chief executive David Burritt surprised some analysts during a conference call after the announcement when he said the new investment would be a core part of the business, conspicuously leaving out Great Lakes Works and Granite City — two legacy mills — as key to the company’s future.

All of this comes more than two years after U.S. Steel shocked investors with a three- to four-year plan to revitalize aging facilities.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

The U.S. economy, which only recently was flashing warning signs of a sharp slowdown, should finish the year in better shape, thanks to rate cuts from the Federal Reserve and a cease-fire in the U.S.-China trade war. The Commerce Department said Friday that the gross domestic product, the economy's total output of goods and services, grew at a moderate annual rate of 2.1 percent in the third quarter.

Ford is recalling more than 600,000 midsize sedans in the United States to fix a problem with the brakes that can increase stopping distance and possibly cause a crash. The recall covers certain 2006 through 2010 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ cars. Ford says a valve inside the hydraulic brake control unit can stick open, resulting in extended brake pedal travel. There have been 15 reports of crashes related to the problem.

France's competition watchdog fined Google $167 million on Friday for abusing its power over the treatment of advertisers, saying it applied opaque rules and changed them at will. It is the first penalty imposed by the French antitrust watchdog against the U.S. tech company in a number of clashes with French authorities, and as Google faces a growing number of investigations into its business practices. Google said it would appeal the decision.

— From news services

