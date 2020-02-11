Powell stopped short of saying the outbreak had changed the Fed’s baseline outlook for the U.S. economy, or the expectation among many members of the Federal Open Market Committee that rates will remain on hold this year.

Powell faced questions from lawmakers of the House Financial Services Committee about the potential impact of the virus on the U.S. economy.

“We know that there will be some, very likely be some effects on the United States,” he said, adding that the question for the Fed is whether they will be “persistent” and “material.”

The Fed chief is scheduled for a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m. Wednesday as part of his semiannual testimony to Congress.

— Bloomberg News

AIRLINE INDUSTRY

No commercial planes sold by Boeing in Jan.

Boeing failed to sell any commercial planes in January, extending a slump that has strained the company’s finances since two deadly crashes grounded the 737 Max last year.

Last month was Boeing’s second with no orders since the Max flying ban began in March, according to data posted Tuesday on the company’s website. The Chicago-based manufacturer also came up empty in May 2019.

Deliveries were also lackluster. While January typically is a slow month for plane makers, Boeing shipped only 13 jets last month, down from 46 a year earlier.

Boeing has been losing ground to European rival Airbus SE as the U.S. titan works with regulators to clear the Max to resume commercial service, a process the company expects to complete by midyear.

— Bloomberg News

HOUSEHOLD DEBT

U.S. borrowing jumped in 4th quarter

Americans increased their borrowing for the 22nd straight quarter as more households took out loans to buy homes or refinance existing mortgages, according to a report released Tuesday from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Total U.S. household debt rose by $601 billion in the fourth quarter, or 1.4 percent, surpassing $14 trillion for the first time, the New York Fed’s quarterly household credit and debt report showed. That is $1.5 trillion above the previous peak in the third quarter of 2008. Overall household debt is now 26.8 percent above the second-quarter 2013 trough.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business



U.S. job openings unexpectedly slumped, falling to a two-year low in December, which could reflect weaker demand for hiring as an increasing share of the population joins the workforce. The number of available positions decreased by 364,000 to 6.42 million, according to the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, released Tuesday. That compares to the median forecast for a modest gain to 6.93 million. The quits rate held at 2.3 percent for a fourth month.

Wells Fargo chief executive Charles Scharf announced his first major reshuffle on Tuesday, promoting several executives to new roles. The consumer bank will be split into a consumer lending division and a retail banking division, and the wholesale bank will be split into a commercial banking unit and a corporate and investment banking unit.

WeWork on Tuesday brought forward its target of becoming free cash flow positive by a year to 2022 as chairman Marcelo Claure pushes ahead with his five-year turnaround plan aimed at boosting valuation and winning back investor trust. The office sharing start-up, which has gone through a meltdown as its public offering imploded last year, also said it expects to record its first $1 billion revenue quarter this year.

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde is urging governments to get more involved in supporting the tepid euro zone economy through targeted spending and business-friendly reforms. Lagarde said that “other policy areas . . . have to play their part” in helping the economy. The remarks to the European Parliament on Tuesday played into a debate over the bank’s record-low interest rates and money-printing bond purchases, which have been criticized in Germany for their impact on savers and potential role in inflating asset prices.

Air Italy investors Qatar Airways and the Aga Khan decided to put the struggling carrier into liquidation, citing “persistent and structural conditions” in the market. Shareholders of the two-year-old airline acted unanimously, and the Italian carrier will guarantee flights scheduled through Feb. 25 by other operators, Air Italy said Tuesday in a statement.