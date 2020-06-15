“Lenders can find the necessary registration documents on the program site and are encouraged to begin making Main Street program loans immediately,” said the Boston Fed.

The program will lend up to $600 billion through the three facilities, each of which will make slightly different loans to businesses with up to 15,000 employees or $5 billion in revenue last year. Loans will range in size from $250,000 to $300 million for an expansion of existing debt.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Germany to buy stake in drug company

Germany will buy a stake in CureVac, a player in the hotly contested race for a coronavirus vaccine, as governments jockey to ensure a supply of any successful pandemic shot.

The government said Monday it plans to purchase about 23 percent of Tübingen, Germany-based CureVac for $337 million via development bank Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau, or KfW. The announcement comes after speculation flared in March that the United States was angling to buy the company or its technology.

“Germany is not for sale,” Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said at a news conference on Monday. “We aren’t selling off the family silver. I am a great supporter of a global free-market economy, but there are certain areas where our position must be very clear.”

The investment gives the German state a foothold in an unproven but promising area of pharmaceutical development known as messenger RNA, in which a vaccine teaches the body’s cells to identify and attack a virus.

Two former top eBay security executives and four other ex-employees face federal conspiracy charges of stalking the staff of an e-commerce newsletter by sending them live cockroaches and a funeral wreath. Federal prosecutors say James Baugh and David Harville led the elaborate harassment campaign, which included trying to place a GPS tracker on a vehicle belonging to the married couple who own the small newsletter and sending them a bloody pig Halloween mask, according to the FBI. “We are going to crush this lady,” one executive texted another, according to an FBI affidavit filed in court. The executive wasn’t named in the filing.

Facebook’s WhatsApp messaging service rolled out a system across Brazil on Monday that will allow users to send money to individuals or local businesses within a chat, attaching payments as they would a photo or video. WhatsApp is working with Cielo, Brazil’s largest credit and debit card operator, to process the payments. WhatsApp tested the system in India beginning in 2018. The Brazil launch will be the first nationwide rollout and will introduce the ability to directly pay a business.

Bitcoin bounced off the lows of the day after sliding below $9,000 for the first time since May amid a renewal in global risk aversion. The largest cryptocurrency tumbled as much as 5.1 percent Monday and recovered to about $9,270 as of late morning, according to consolidated pricing data from Bloomberg. For the first time since the end of April, the token dipped below its 50-day moving average, a level that's considered a point of resistance for some traders. Bitcoin has flirted with $10,000 since May, failing to sustain a rally above that after the closely watched "halving" industry event that reduced the amount of the cryptocurrency earned by so-called miners that process transactions.

