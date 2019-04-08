BANKING

Fed proposes changes to bank regulations

The Federal Reserve on Monday set out two proposals to modify regulations put in place after the 2008 financial crisis that the banking industry has complained were too restrictive.

The proposed regulatory changes were approved on a 4-to-1 vote with Fed board member Lael Brainard opposing the changes. She said they “would weaken important safeguards” put in place after the crisis.

The measures will not go into effect until after a public comment period ends this summer and could be modified based on those comments. One proposal deals with liquidity, the amount of funds a bank must maintain that would be readily available in times of crisis.

The other would loosen the frequency that some foreign and domestic banks would be required to submit “living wills,” the documents that show how a failed bank would wind down operations.

The proposed changes are being put forward to update regulations following congressional passage of a measure to loosen some of the requirements imposed by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which was passed in response to the financial crisis.

U.K. unveils watchdog for social media

The United Kingdom unveiled plans on Monday to vastly increase government oversight of social media companies, with a first of its kind watchdog that could fine executives or even ban companies if they fail to block content such as terrorist propaganda or images of child abuse.

The British plans would create a statutory “duty of care” for social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter to protect people who use their sites. The proposals, which include an independent regulator funded by a levy on Internet companies, will be open for public comment for three months before the government publishes draft legislation.

Britain will consider imposing financial penalties similar to those in the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, which permit fines of up to four percent of a company’s annual worldwide revenue, Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright told the BBC. In extreme cases, the government may also seek the power to fine individual company directors and prevent companies from operating in the U.K.

Critics say the result could be that Google and Facebook end up becoming the Web’s censors. Others suggested the rules could stifle innovation and strengthen the dominance of technology giants because smaller firms won’t have the money to comply with such regulations.

Chuck E. Cheese to return to NYSE

Got some spare tokens? Chuck E. Cheese is returning to the public markets.

CEC Entertainment, which owns 750 Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza stores in the United States and abroad, expects to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “CEC” in the second quarter.

CEC was bought by private equity firm Apollo Global Management in 2014 and taken private.

On Monday, CEC said it would combine with Leo Holdings, a special-purpose acquisition company backed by London-based private equity firm Lion Capital. Leo will be renamed Chuck E. Cheese Brands Inc. CEC’s executive team — including chief executive Tom Leverton — will continue to lead the company from its headquarters in Irving, Tex. Apollo will be the company’s largest shareholder, owning about 51 percent.

CEC anticipates an initial valuation of $1.4 billion. The company reported revenue of $896 million in its 2018 fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles agreed to pay $110 million to resolve claims that the automaker misled shareholders about diesel emissions and its failure to comply with U.S. regulations, according to a court filing. Investors accused Fiat Chrysler of falsely claiming it was complying with safety regulations and said they lost money when shares lost value after the company disclosed it failed to properly carry out vehicle recalls. The settlement, on behalf of a class of investors who bought shares from Oct. 13, 2014 to May 23, 2017, must be approved by a federal judge.

SoftBank Group is investing $7 million in a weather start-up that combines traditional forecasting with wireless signals, street cameras, drones and more to provide hyper-accurate reports for power generators and others. Boston-based ClimaCell will use the investment from SB Energy, a wholly owned unit of the Japanese conglomerate, to speed deployment of its "microweather" system, the forecasting company said in a statement Monday. Electrical grids are grappling with implications of mounting wind and solar power. Both resources are vulnerable to changes in the weather. That's a problem when weather forecasts are wrong.

